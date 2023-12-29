Audiocasts/Shows: Fedora, Linux Out Loud
FLOSS Weekly Episode 763: Fedora Fixes Everything
This week Jonathan Bennett and Dan Lynch talk once again with Neal Gompa of Fedora, CentOS, openSUSE and more. This time the focus is Fedora, with sprinklings of Immutable Linux, KDE 6, and the new Linux stack of Pipewire, Portals, and Wayland. Neal gives us a rundown of what exactly makes Fedora Atomic so interesting, and why you probably don’t want it running on your desktop. But in a computer lab, or on a public machine? Fedora Atomic might be exactly what you need.
Linux Out Loud 80: Ready for an Upgrade
In episode 80 of Linux Out Loud, we discuss various topics. We talk about monitor setups and the importance of comfort and ergonomics. We explore the use of Tailscale in a professional setting and highlight Heroic Launcher as a game launcher for Linux.