Security, Windows TCO, and DRM
Silicon Angle ☛ Integris Health patients receive Christmas Eve demand for money to delete stolen data
Members of Oklahoma-based healthcare provider Integris Health reportedly received messages from hackers on Christmas Eve telling them that their data had been breached, along with a demand for payment to delete their stolen data.
Security Week ☛ Chinese Hackers Deliver Malware to Barracuda Email Security Appliances via New Zero-Day
Chinese hackers exploited a zero-day tracked as CVE-2023-7102 to deliver malware to Barracuda Email Security Gateway (ESG) appliances.
Silicon Angle ☛ Operation Triangulation: Previously unknown feature in iPhones exploited for spyware [Ed: Only iDiots expect iPhones to protect privacy and security, given ample evidence to the contrary]
A previously unknown spyware campaign targeting iPhones, believed to have been ongoing since 2019, has been found to exploit a previously unknown feature in chips designed by Fashion Company Apple Inc. to bypass hardware-based security protections.
Security Week ☛ Ohio Lottery Hit by Ransomware, Hackers Claim Theft of Employee and Player Data
The Ohio Lottery has confirmed being targeted in a cyberattack and a ransomware group claims to have stolen a significant amount of information from the organization’s systems.
The Ohio state lottery informed customers on its website that it has experienced a “cybersecurity event”. The organization assured the public that its gaming system is fully operational, but said it decided to shut down some key systems to contain the incident.
Tickets can still be purchased, but winning numbers and jackpots for some games are not available on the Ohio Lottery website and mobile app. In addition, the mobile cashing app and Super Retailer locations are not cashing prizes greater than $599 as a result of the incident.
Digital Restrictions (DRM)
Techdirt ☛ Polish Indie Repair Shops Had To Hire Hackers To Tackle Pointless, Train-Crippling DRM
One reason that “right to repair” reform has such broad, bipartisan public support is because there’s really no aspect of your daily life that isn’t touched by it. The effort to monopolize repair isn’t just the territory of Apple or game console makers like Sony and Microsoft. The problem is present in everything from the agricultural and medical gear sectors, to transportation.
