Security, Windows TCO, and DRM

The Ohio Lottery has confirmed being targeted in a cyberattack and a ransomware group claims to have stolen a significant amount of information from the organization’s systems.

The Ohio state lottery informed customers on its website that it has experienced a “cybersecurity event”. The organization assured the public that its gaming system is fully operational, but said it decided to shut down some key systems to contain the incident.

Tickets can still be purchased, but winning numbers and jackpots for some games are not available on the Ohio Lottery website and mobile app. In addition, the mobile cashing app and Super Retailer locations are not cashing prizes greater than $599 as a result of the incident.