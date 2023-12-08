Microsoft: Windows Issues, Antitrust Issues, and Layoffs
-
Dedoimedo ☛ Desktop.ini opens in Notepad on every Windows logon
Short tutorial showing how to solve the problem of a desktop.ini file being opened inside the Notepad text editor on every logon into the Windows desktop session
-
Game Rant ☛ FTC Continues Fight to Block Microsoft’s Completed Acquisition of Activision Blizzard
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) continues to fight Microsoft over its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In an update following the FTC's appeal over a federal court order that greenlit the deal, the agency reiterated its arguments against Microsoft's efforts. However, it remains to be seen if the proceedings will go the FTC's way, particularly considering that Microsoft has already closed the Activision Blizzard acquisition.
Since the announcement of the deal back in 2022, there has been much contention about the possible repercussions for the industry should Microsoft acquire a gaming giant like Activision Blizzard. Apart from the FTC, the loudest opposition was from Sony and the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). But even as Sony signed a Call of Duty deal with Microsoft, it wasn't until the CMA's approval that the Xbox maker finally closed the deal. But the FTC still believes the acquisition shouldn't go through at all, citing concerns over anti-competition.
-
I'm the former Microsoft VP of HR - January is the busiest month for job cuts so here are my six must-dos within 48 hours of being laid off
Chris Williams, who worked at Microsoft from 1992 through 2000, now uses his more than 40 years of experience in building and leading teams is an advisor for people who were laid off or conducted layoffs.
-
CIS ☛ Tech Employers Lay Off Workers, but Get New Rounds of H-1Bs [Ed: Watch Microsoft here]
One of the byproducts of all this coming and going of the tech labor force allowed by the current H-1B policy is, of course, anxiety for the workers involved.
Another is that USCIS feels a need to run additional H-1B lotteries because something on the order of 50 percent of the new H-1B slots awarded are rejected by the would-be employers, as we have previously reported.
So, workers suffer and the government has to go to extra expense, but management is pleased and in some cases, stock values increase. It is ever thus.
-
IGN ☛ Bungie Devs Say Atmosphere Is ‘Soul-Crushing’ Amid Layoffs, Cuts, and Fear of Total Sony Takeover [Ed: They never recovered from Microsoft]
Pete Hines wasnt exactly happy with Microsoft in his emails and look what happened to him, he "retired" as soon as the deal went through.