Microsoft: Windows Issues, Antitrust Issues, and Layoffs

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) continues to fight Microsoft over its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In an update following the FTC's appeal over a federal court order that greenlit the deal, the agency reiterated its arguments against Microsoft's efforts. However, it remains to be seen if the proceedings will go the FTC's way, particularly considering that Microsoft has already closed the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Since the announcement of the deal back in 2022, there has been much contention about the possible repercussions for the industry should Microsoft acquire a gaming giant like Activision Blizzard. Apart from the FTC, the loudest opposition was from Sony and the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). But even as Sony signed a Call of Duty deal with Microsoft, it wasn't until the CMA's approval that the Xbox maker finally closed the deal. But the FTC still believes the acquisition shouldn't go through at all, citing concerns over anti-competition.