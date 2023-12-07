Kernel: Linux, Etnaviv NPU, libvirt and KVM

During these last two weeks I have been working towards adding support for more operations and kinds of convolutions so we can run more interesting models. As a first target, I'm aiming to MobileDet, which though a bit old by now (it was introduced in 2020) is still the state of the art in object detection in mobile, used in for example Frigate NVR.

I haven't mentioned it in a few updates, but all this work keeps being sponsored by Libre Computer, who are aiming to be the first manufacturer of single board computers to provide accelerated machine learning with open source components.