Kernel: Linux, Etnaviv NPU, libvirt and KVM
-
University of Toronto ☛ Understanding another piece of per-cgroup memory usage accounting
A while back I wrote a program I call 'memdu' to report a du-like hierarchical summary of how much memory is being used by each logged in user and each system service, based on systemd's MemoryAccounting setting and the general Linux cgroup (v2) memory accounting. Cgroups expose a number of pieces of information about this, starting with memory.current, the current amount of memory 'being used by' the cgroup and its descendants. What being used by means here is that the kernel has attributed this memory to the cgroup, and it counts all memory usage attributed to the cgroup, both user level and in the kernel. As I very soon found out, this number can be misleading if what you're really interested in is how much user level memory the cgroup is actively using.
-
Tomeu Vizoso: Etnaviv NPU update 12: Towards SSDLite MobileDet
During these last two weeks I have been working towards adding support for more operations and kinds of convolutions so we can run more interesting models. As a first target, I'm aiming to MobileDet, which though a bit old by now (it was introduced in 2020) is still the state of the art in object detection in mobile, used in for example Frigate NVR.
I haven't mentioned it in a few updates, but all this work keeps being sponsored by Libre Computer, who are aiming to be the first manufacturer of single board computers to provide accelerated machine learning with open source components.
-
Pete Zaitcev: RHEL 9 on libvirt and KVM
Problem: you create and VM like you always did, but RHEL 9 bombs with:
Fatal glibc error: CPU does not support x86-64-v2
Solution: as Dan Berrange explains in bug #2060839, a traditional default CPU model qemu64 is no longer sufficient. Unfortunately, there's no "qemu64-v2". Instead, you must select one of the real CPUs.