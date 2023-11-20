Ubuntu Budgie switches its approach to Wayland

While Elementary OS commits to Wayland, the development team of the Budgie desktop is changing course and will work with the Xfce developers toward Budgie's Wayland future.

There is general consensus now that the future of graphical desktops on Linux lies in Wayland rather than X11, but the path is still not a smooth and easy one. While in Latvia for the Ubuntu Summit, the Reg FOSS desk met with the developers behind Ubuntu Budgie, who told us that the Budgie project is charting a new course toward the brave new Wayland world.

We have previously reported on the future direction that the Budgie team were planning to take. In January, we covered their plans to switch from using GNOME to Enlightenment, and in that story, we also noted that "Xfce is very mature, quite slow-moving, and the project doesn't put out new releases very often." Then in July we reported on the Budgie team's new enthusiasm for Wayland.

