Mozilla Firefox 120 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 20, 2023



Firefox 120 introduces the ability for Ubuntu users using Firefox Snap to import browser data from the Chromium web browser when it’s installed as a Snap package, as well as a new “Website Privacy Preferences” feature in Privacy & Security settings that tells websites not to sell or share your data or to send a “Do Not Track” request.

Two other new privacy and security features have been added in Firefox 120, namely the ability to import TLS trust anchors (e.g., certificates) from the operating system root store in Privacy & Security > Certificates, and a new “Copy Link Without Site Tracking” context menu option if you want to copy a link without any tracking information.

