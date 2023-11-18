Sam Thursfield's GNOME Report, This Week in GNOME

In Santiago we are just coming out of 33 consecutive days of rain. The all-time record here is 41 consecutive days, but in some less rainy parts of Galicia there have been actual records broken this autumn. It feels like I have been unnaturally busy but at least with some interesting outcomes.

I spent a lot of time helping Outreachy applicants get started with openQA testing for GNOME. I have been very impressed with the effort some candidates have put in. We have come a long way since October when some participants had yet to even install Linux.