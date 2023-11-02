You Can Now Upgrade from Ubuntu 23.04 to Ubuntu 23.10, Here’s How
Dubbed Mantic Minotaur, Ubuntu 23.10 comes with a new kernel for better hardware support compared to Ubuntu 23.04, namely Linux kernel 6.5 versus Linux kernel 6.2, as well as a newer GNOME desktop, namely the latest GNOME 45 release versus GNOME 44, as well as a newer Mesa graphics stack for gamers.
Since Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) is supported for only nine months, until January 2024, the obvious move for users is to upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), which will be supported with software and security updates until July 2024.