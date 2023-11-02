today's howtos
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Visual Studio Code on AlmaLinux EL9 or EL8 [Ed: Visual Studio Code is proprietary spyware controlled by a very hostile company, use Free software like KATE instead]
Visual Studio Code (VSCode) stands out as a versatile and powerful code editor, catering to a wide array of programming needs. In this guide, we will navigate the steps to install Visual Studio Code on AlmaLinux 9 or its older stable enterprise-based release AlmaLinux 8, ensuring you have access to a top-tier development environment.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Docker CE on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
If you’re a developer or system administrator aiming to boost your application’s scalability and portability, Docker stands out as a remarkable solution. This platform excels in packaging, distributing, and running applications within isolated containers, ensuring consistency across various environments.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Calibre on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
In the expansive world of digital literature management, Calibre emerges as a comprehensive solution, offering an extensive array of features for e-book enthusiasts and professionals.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install TeXworks on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Embarking on the journey to create professional and high-quality documents using the TeX typesetting system, TeXworks emerges as a user-friendly LaTeX editor that caters to beginners and experienced users.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Joplin on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Navigating the digital landscape requires tools that enhance productivity and organization, and Joplin stands out as a prime candidate for this purpose.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install LibreOffice in GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
In open-source office suites, learning how to install LibreOffice on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or GNU/Linux Mint 20 is invaluable. LibreOffice stands out as a formidable alternative to commercial office suites, providing a rich set of tools for various tasks, from document creation and spreadsheet management to presentation design and database handling.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Okular on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
If you’re using GNU/Linux Mint and need a versatile document viewer, Okular stands out as a top choice. This KDE project creation brings a rich set of features and extensive format support to the table, making it a comprehensive solution for various document viewing needs.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install VidCutter on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
If you’re using GNU/Linux Mint and need a straightforward yet powerful video editing tool, VidCutter is an excellent choice. This open-source video editor comprises features catering to beginners and more experienced users, ensuring a smooth editing experience.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Krita on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Embarking on the journey to install Krita on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or GNU/Linux Mint 20, users are in for a treat with this open-source digital painting and illustration powerhouse. Krita stands out in the creative world, catering to artists, designers, and creators with its extensive toolset and user-friendly interface.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install RPM Fusion on AlmaLinux EL9 or EL8
RPM Fusion is a crucial repository that enhances the standard AlmaLinux repositories, offering a variety of additional packages. These packages typically include vital multimedia codecs, proprietary drivers, and other software unavailable in the default repositories.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Fortran on Ubuntu
Fortran is the oldest programming language, and is still one of the most used programming languages.
Fortran is mainly used for scientific purposes.
Trend Oceans ☛ How to Fix Missing Settings in Ubuntu on a GNOME Desktop Environment
Having a hard time finding the setting options in your Ubuntu or any other GNOME-based desktop environment, then read this article to learn how to find them on your system.
Incoming changes in JDK / JRE 21 packages may require manual intervention
We are introducing a change in JDK/JRE packages of our distro. This is triggered from the way a JRE is build in modern versions of Java (>9). We are introducing this change in Java 21.
FOSSLinux ☛ Understanding Netcat in GNU/Linux through practical examples
Netcat, often termed the 'Swiss army knife' for networking in Linux, offers vast potential. Through real-world examples, we unlock its myriad uses and functionalities.