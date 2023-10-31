Read more at News18. While they did not get a response from the ICMR, they report, “It has been learnt that CERT-In has informed ICMR about the breach and the verification of sample data, which is on sale, matches with the actual data of ICMR after which all agencies were ropes in.”

They also report, however, that “Sources confirmed to News18 that the epicentre of leakage has not been identified as parts of the Covid-19 test data go to the National Informatics Centre (NIC), ICMR and Ministry of Health.”

The sale of the data on BreachForums was noted by Resecurity in a blog post two weeks ago but first seems to be making headlines now. The listing on October 9 by a forum user called “pwn0001” claims the data is from September 2023 and has never been sold before. The data fields include “name, fathersName, phoneNumber, otherNumber, passportNumber, aadharNumber, age, gender, address, district, pincode, state, and town. ”