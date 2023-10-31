Software: Televido, eza, “Wallpaper Slideshow” GNOME Extension
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Televido – Play German-language public TV in Linux
For GNU/Linux desktop user who want to access German-language public broadcasting live streams and archives, this can do the job for you. It’s televido (“Television” in Esperanto), a free and open-source tool, allowing to livestream, search, play and download media from German-language public television services.
Linuxiac ☛ eza: Simplifying File Listing with Improved ‘ls’ Functionality
eza is a modern replacement for the GNU/Linux 'ls' command, written in Rust, with color output and better defaults. Here's how to install and use it.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ “Wallpaper Slideshow” Gnome Extension for Ubuntu Linux
The “Wallpaper Slideshow” extension is a perfect solution for Ubuntu users who love to showcase their cherished memories on their desktop backgrounds. With this Gnome extension, you can enjoy a continuous slideshow of your favorite wallpapers that automatically change at regular intervals.