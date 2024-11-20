Google Turning Gentoo-Based Chrome OS Into Android Drop-in
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Google is reportedly rebuilding ChromeOS on Android as Chrome browser faces antitrust scrutiny
The initiative is believed to have two goals. One is to make ChromeOS tablets more competitive with the iPad, which has a significant market share lead. The other is to streamline Google’s engineering efforts: One operating system is simpler to maintain than two.
-
Android Authority ☛ Google is transforming Chrome OS into Android
Android as an operating system is designed for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, cars, and soon XR glasses, whereas Chrome OS is primarily designed for laptops. While the term Chromebooks encompasses tablets as well, it’s fair to say that Chrome OS isn’t as suited for tablet use as Android is, at least when it comes to media consumption. On the flip side, it’s also a fair assessment that Android isn’t as suited for tablet use as Chrome OS is, at least when it comes to productivity. Google has tried to add features to both operating systems to bridge that gap, but even after a bit of convergence, neither platform managed to really eat Apple’s lunch.
-
OS News ☛ Google is reportedly killing Chrome OS in favour of Android
Of course, this being Google, any of these rumours or plans could change at any time without any sense of logic behind it, as managers fulfill their quotas, get promoted, or leave the company.