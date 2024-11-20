Canonical/Ubuntu: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and More
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter 866
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 866 for the week of November 10 – 16, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Profile-guided optimization: A case study
Software developers spend a huge amount of effort working on optimization – extracting more speed and better performance from their algorithms and programs. This work usually involves a lot of time-consuming manual investigation, making automatic performance optimization a hot topic in the world of software development.
Profile-guided optimization (PGO) (also known as FDO, feedback-driven optimization) is a technique that leverages the power of a profiler and a compiler to automatically optimize a piece of software. The idea is that a binary is compiled with built-in instrumentation that generates a profile when executed. This profile is used as input for the compiler in a subsequent build of the same binary, and it serves as a guide for further optimizations.
Product of the Week: Artila’s Matrix-770 Ubuntu-Core-Based Cortex-A9 IIoT Gateway
Modern connected devices deployed today must provide secure and powerful edge computing capabilities within harsh, safety-critical industrial environments. These devices should enable seamless communication between modern IoT devices and legacy solutions and support data aggregation and preprocessing, remote monitoring and management, data security, reliability, and much more.