Fedora KDE Plasma Spin Gains Equal Footing With Gnome Edition
Quoting: Fedora KDE Plasma Spin Gains Equal Footing With Gnome Edition —
Fedora has made a major change to its project, elevating the version running KDE Plasma from an Spin to an official Edition, alongside Fedora Workstation with Gnome.
A previous proposal had pushed for KDE Plasma to become the default desktop environment for Fedora 42, taking Gnome’s place. There was never much chance of that proposal passing, given that Gnome is the default desktop for Red Hat Enterprise Linux, which is the downstream commercial distro based on Fedora, and that Red Hat is Fedora’s sponsor.
Nonetheless, the proposal started a conversation about the importance of the KDE Spin, which already has the ability to block/postpone a release of Fedora if show-stopping bugs are found in it. Elevating it to Edition status is a good compromise, especially since Gnome and KDE are the two most popular desktop environments in the Linux space.
Update
Another take:
-
Fedora KDE spin upgraded to Edition status
This is great news, via the Fedora Pagure:
As discussed at Flock, the Fedora KDE SIG and the newly forming Fedora Personal Systems Working Group that will oversee the SIG are requesting that the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop spin be upgraded to Edition status for Fedora GNU/Linux 42.
amoloney: This request can now be considered APPROVED (+9, 0, 0).
-
Fedora KDE Approved as an Official Spin
If you prefer the Plasma desktop environment and the Fedora distribution, you're in luck because there's now an official spin that is listed on the same level as the Fedora Workstation edition.
ZDNet (Jack Wallen):
-
Fedora KDE is a brilliant desktop operating system ready for any type of user | ZDNET
If you were to track my history with Linux, you'd find that GNOME-based desktops have dominated. From GNOME 1.x to the current iteration, Pop!_OS (which will soon no longer be based on GNOME), Linux Mint, and so many others, I've always enjoyed GNOME. The clean, minimal desktop never fails to stay out of my way when I'm writing, being social, shopping, gathering information, or doing just about anything on a PC.
That doesn't mean, however, that I can't appreciate other desktops. One such desktop that I've always held with great respect is KDE Plasma. It's not only beautiful, but highly functional, and offers one of the shallowest learning curves of all the Linux desktops. Plus, Fedora KDE puts that on display for all to see, use, and love.