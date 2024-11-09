posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 09, 2024,

updated Nov 20, 2024



Quoting: Fedora KDE Plasma Spin Gains Equal Footing With Gnome Edition —

Fedora has made a major change to its project, elevating the version running KDE Plasma from an Spin to an official Edition, alongside Fedora Workstation with Gnome.

A previous proposal had pushed for KDE Plasma to become the default desktop environment for Fedora 42, taking Gnome’s place. There was never much chance of that proposal passing, given that Gnome is the default desktop for Red Hat Enterprise Linux, which is the downstream commercial distro based on Fedora, and that Red Hat is Fedora’s sponsor.

Nonetheless, the proposal started a conversation about the importance of the KDE Spin, which already has the ability to block/postpone a release of Fedora if show-stopping bugs are found in it. Elevating it to Edition status is a good compromise, especially since Gnome and KDE are the two most popular desktop environments in the Linux space.