Games: Castlevania Dominus Collection, Proton Experimental, and GamingOnLinux's latest
Boiling Steam ☛ Castlevania Dominus Collection: Review on GNU/Linux and Steam Deck
This is not a remake, rather a collection of all the three Castlevania titles that were published only on the Nintendo DS at the time, for the PC and other platforms.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Latest Valve Proton Experimental update enables DLSS 3 Frame Generation and fixes performance in dozens of games
Valve's latest Proton Experimental update enables DLSS 3 Frame Generation and applies fixes to dozens of games.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fighting Fantasy Classics plans to add full Steam Deck support
Fighting Fantasy Classics is a library app from Tin Man Games that collects together all your favourite Fighting Fantasy gamebooks from the 1980s to more recent modern-day releases.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out Miniatures, a short mixture of strange tales
Here's one for you if you're short on time, and want to experience something a bit unique. Miniatures released recently from developer Other Tales Interactive.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Hotloop is a twin-stick shooter where you fling yourself around using gravity from planets
Need some fresh twin-stick shooting fun? Hotloop looks like a nice one, with an interesting gravity mechanic to throw your ship around using gravity from various planets.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sony reportedly looking to acquire Kadokawa, owner of ELDEN RING dev FromSoftware
According to a report from Reuters, Sony are currently in talks to buy Kadokawa Corporation, the owner of ELDEN RING developer FromSoftware. They also made Armored Core, Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth gets online co-op in the latest update with Repentance+
Available in Beta for The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, is the new The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ update that brings online co-op.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Arcane Wilds is a western-themed fantasy RTS now on Steam
Now in Early Access, Arcane Wilds gives a slightly different take on the base-building RTS genre and comes with Linux support.