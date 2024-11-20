Red Hat is Working for Microsoft, Windows, and Azure (Proprietary, Surveillance, Back Doors)
Red Hat Official ☛ Managed Identity and Workload Identity support in Azure Red Hat OpenShift [Ed: Red Hat is aggressively selling Microsoft]
As with many Azure services, the service needs to perform legitimate operations within your Azure account. So the question arises as to how the service can obtain those credentials in order to operate in your account? Currently, Azure Red Hat OpenShift requires a service principal with contributor-level access on the virtual network and managed resource group (i.e. a resource group that contains all the cluster components like virtual machines, storage accounts, etc.) in order to operate. This will allow the creation and management of resources that a Red Hat OpenShift cluster requires, including virtual machines, load balancers, storage accounts, etc.
Red Hat Official ☛ Landing Zone for Red Hat Enterprise Linux on Azure [Ed: Did Microsoft buy Red Hat without paying for it?]
But how can you be expected to sort through all of the inner workings and interconnectivity of all of those products, processes, configurations and architectures? There is a lot to think about. Not just from the perspective of how to deploy these products, but also how to deploy them correctly, and in the most secure but still accessible way possible. Then there’s the question of where it makes sense to integrate with services, such as identity, hosted by your cloud provider. It can be overwhelming.
Red Hat Official ☛ Bringing Red Hat Enterprise Linux to Windows Subsystem for Linux [Ed: This is the end of Red Hat. It's pushing Windows.]
While we see this technology stack starting with Linux, many enterprise IT organizations and developer teams have standardized on Windows environments. For developers that need to build Linux applications on Windows desktops, Microsoft provides the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), which allows for running Linux environments on Windows without having to spin up a traditional virtual machine (VM).
Linuxiac ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux Joins WSL [Ed: Red Hat has sold out to the point of pushing Windows]
Red Hat Enterprise Linux becomes an official WSL distro, featuring modern tar-based distro packaging and improved developer user experience.