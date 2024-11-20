today's howtos
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Automatically Rotate Docker Logs
As of today Docker is the most popular tool for running and managing containers. However, if you don’t manage the logs generated by Docker containers, they can grow large and take up too much disk space. Automatic log rotation is the solution to keep log files under control.
-
FOSS Post ☛ How to Play IPTV Livestreams on GNU/Linux with Open TV
The world is modernizing and the old TV broadcasting ways are starting to disappear in the face of new technologies. IPTV is one of these technologies that are […]
-
How to Test HTTPS Connection from the Command Line in Linux
After setting up a website or web server, you may want to check whether the HTTPS connection is working or not. Confirming that the end server is reachable over HTTPS is crucial for maintaining web application security and performance.
-
Compile and Install Nagios Plugins on Rocky 9
-
C.J. Collier: Managing HPE SAS Controllers
Notes to self. And anyone else who might find them useful. Following are some ssacli commands which I use infrequently enough that they fall out of cache. This may repeat information in other blogs, but since I search my posts first when commands slip my mind, I thought I’d include them here, too.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Customize Lock Screen in Ubuntu 24.04 from Lock screen Itself
Boring with the default lock screen? Here’s a new extension to customize it from GNOME lock screen itself! I’ve written about how to change lock screen background in Ubuntu with default GNOME desktop. Here’s now a new choice to do the job when you’re at the lock screen.
-
XDA ☛ Ubuntu tip of the day: Quickly return home in terminal
When opening up terminal in Ubuntu, you may notice the tilde (~), which represents your home directory. To quickly return here when browsing around your filesystems(s), simply type cd ~ and Ubuntu will return you home. Perfect for when you're first starting out and happen to venture too deep. There are other handy cd commands too, including cd .. for moving to the parent folder.