New Steam Games with Native Linux and AAA Linux Gaming on ARM64 Mac Hardware

Why would game publishers do this sort of thing? There are plenty of theories. The fad of retro-gaming is such that publishers can claim they are reserving their rights for an eventual remastered version, or otherwise a re-released version, of these games. Sometimes they even follow through on those plans. In other cases, some companies are just so ingrained in IP protectionism that they can’t see past their own nose (hi there, Nintendo!). In still other cases the companies that published the game no longer exist, and unraveling who now holds the rights to their games can be an absolute nightmare.

But it just doesn’t have to be like this. Companies could be willing to give up their iron-fisted control over their IP for these older games they aren’t willing to support or preserve themselves and let others do it for them. And if you need a real world example of that, you need look only at how Epic is working with The Internet Archive to do exactly that.