New Steam Games with Native Linux and AAA Linux Gaming on ARM64 Mac Hardware
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients - 2024-11-20 Edition
Between 2024-11-13 and 2024-11-20 there were 17 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 124 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 13.7 % of total released titles. This time there’s nothing really standing out, and there were only very few games that made it into our list. You can’t have weeks full of great titles the whole year!
-
Techdirt ☛ Epic Allows Internet Archive To Distribute For Free ‘Unreal’ & ‘Unreal Tournament’ Forever
Why would game publishers do this sort of thing? There are plenty of theories. The fad of retro-gaming is such that publishers can claim they are reserving their rights for an eventual remastered version, or otherwise a re-released version, of these games. Sometimes they even follow through on those plans. In other cases, some companies are just so ingrained in IP protectionism that they can’t see past their own nose (hi there, Nintendo!). In still other cases the companies that published the game no longer exist, and unraveling who now holds the rights to their games can be an absolute nightmare.
But it just doesn’t have to be like this. Companies could be willing to give up their iron-fisted control over their IP for these older games they aren’t willing to support or preserve themselves and let others do it for them. And if you need a real world example of that, you need look only at how Epic is working with The Internet Archive to do exactly that.
-
Boiling Steam ☛ AAA Linux Gaming on ARM64 Mac Hardware, Now a Reality
Things are moving fast for Asahi Linux, the Linux distribution for ARM64-based Macs, and just last month there was a long post from Rosenzweig about the fact that AAA gaming is now at reach on the M1 ARM64 hardware from Apple.