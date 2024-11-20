Openwashing: OSI is Promoting the "AI" Scam (for Microsoft et al), as Does Mozilla (Funded and Controlled by GAFAM)
Open Source Initiative ☛ Open Data and Open Source AI: Charting a course to get more of both [Ed: Microsoft front group OSI doing some more openwashing for plagiarism machines; OSI is a total disgrace.]
The Open Source Initiative organized a workshop to discuss data sharing and governance for Hey Hi (AI) training. This is a teaser of a whitepaper coming in a few weeks.
Unicorn Media ☛ Will Partnership With Eclipse Help OSI Come to Its Senses on Open Source AI? [Ed: Openwashing of LLMs and such is something OSI is funded to do by malicious companies]
Will the partnership with Eclipse help OSI understand that the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition fails to meet just about any open-source smell test?
Mozilla ☛ Charging ahead on AI openness and safety [Ed: Mozilla is making a joke of itself with this buzzwords frenzy; the company is hopeless
On Tuesday in San Francisco, Mozilla and Columbia University’s Institute of Global Politics will hold the Columbia Convening on AI Openness and Safety. The convening, which takes place on the eve of the convening of the International Network of AI Safety Institutes, will bring together leading researchers and practitioners to advance practical approaches to AI safety that embody the values of openness, transparency, community-centeredness and pragmatism. The Convening seeks to make these values actionable, and demonstrate the power of centering pluralism in AI safety to ultimately empower developers to create safer AI systems.
Mozilla ☛ 20 years of Firefox: How a community project changed the web [Ed: Mozilla has since then turned Firefox into non-free spyware]
What was browsing the web like in 2004? People said things like “surfing the internet,” for starters. Excessive pop-up ads were annoying but they felt like the norm. The search bar and multiple tabs did not exist, and there seemed to be only one browser in sight. That is, until Firefox 1.0 arrived and gave it real competition.