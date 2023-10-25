Microsoft's Windows Division is Collapsing

Security audits are important, they uncover blind spots, peel back assumptions, and show us ways to improve our overall security posture. A series of penetration tests and code audits were performed specifically targeting methods by which users connect to bridges in Tor Browser, as well as OONI Probe, rdsys, BridgeDB and Conjure.

This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.

A technical community is simply a group of like-minded people with some degree of technical knowledge who gather to improve the Internet and the local community it serves. You may be familiar with some of the large technical communities like APRICOT, NANOG, or Internet2. But how did they get to where they are today? How do you start a group to share best practices, get training, identify knowledge and skill gaps that need filling, or collaborate to co-create solutions to local technical challenges?

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 was unveiled earlier this year in April, but it was powered by an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU. On the other hand, TUXEDO Polaris 15 was first announced three years ago, in September 2020, but it was updated in November 2022 with an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and high-end NVIDIA GPUs.

For Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update includes the 64-bit openvr_api.so library to enable the new VR gamepad UI in SteamVR beta, improves screen reader support, fixes the in-game overlay keyboard input to work on systems with iBus, such as GNOME, adds the -cef-force-accessibility flag to force steamwebhelper to enable accessibility support, and improves the handling of some open URL requests.

GNOME 45.1 looks like a small point release, even if I expected it to bring some big changes. It comes with an updated GNOME Software app that offers improved Flatpak permission checks and the ability to report PackageKit GPG-related errors in the GUI, some styling fixes, and optimized loading of the App Details page.

As I reported a couple of months ago, Linux Mint 21.3 is planned for release on Christmas 2023, but there were no details at that moment in time about its new features except that it would bring a new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” will be Canonical’s 40th Ubuntu release and 10th LTS (Long-Term Support) release, receiving up to 10 years of software and security updates, until April 2034.

Microsoft's Windows Division is Collapsing

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 25, 2023,

updated Oct 25, 2023



They also keep renaming divisions and shuffling the buckets in order to confuse us and make it hard for us to compare performance over time

THE mainstream/corporate media does not talk about Windows right now because Microsoft does not want the media to talk about Windows, especially not in light of the latest "results" [1, 2].

On the client side the sales have collapsed (not many Windows devices are sold), there are allegedly more layoffs this week, but we're meant to focus on buzzwords and hype instead of substance. It's something along the lines of, "do not worry about Xbox and Windows collapsing. WE HAVE CLOWN COMPUTING AND HEY HI (where we lay off our own workers)..."

Yes, Microsoft is still laying off workers who were assigned to work on "Hey Hi" (AI) and clown computing (Azure).

The saddest thing here is, the media is failing to properly report what's going on. Worse yet, a lot of Microsoft-sponsored publishers are relaying Microsoft's lies for Microsoft's sake. This is no way to make a living...

When companies promote people based on how they dress and talk (or what car they drive), not based on whatever skills they possess and what they are capable of (rallying other people counts for nothing concrete), society will suffer. Worse yet, when liars are promoted for their ability to lie for or cover up for those above them we'll end up with sociopathy, fraud, and deceit as the norm. At Microsoft, white-collar crimes have long been the norm.

Sam Varghese has just reminded us that "Microsoft experienced a major breach of its Azure cloud platform earlier this year" (Microsoft tried to cover this up until the US government forced it to confess what had happened) in his article about the latest Microsoft PR (we saw it elsewhere, too). Microsoft now puts some words on paper to pretend to be rich and to lobby the Australian government, with no actual obligations, just mindless platitudes. Microsoft has already laid off lots of Australians this year.

The bottom line is, Windows is down, its dominance is rapidly waning, and the media helps Microsoft distract from it by resorting to buzzwords like "Hey Hi" (AI) and clown computing (Azure) even when both areas have layoffs and losses. █