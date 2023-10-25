Microsoft's Windows Division is Collapsing
They also keep renaming divisions and shuffling the buckets in order to confuse us and make it hard for us to compare performance over time
THE mainstream/corporate media does not talk about Windows right now because Microsoft does not want the media to talk about Windows, especially not in light of the latest "results" [1, 2].
On the client side the sales have collapsed (not many Windows devices are sold), there are allegedly more layoffs this week, but we're meant to focus on buzzwords and hype instead of substance. It's something along the lines of, "do not worry about Xbox and Windows collapsing. WE HAVE CLOWN COMPUTING AND HEY HI (where we lay off our own workers)..."
Yes, Microsoft is still laying off workers who were assigned to work on "Hey Hi" (AI) and clown computing (Azure).
The saddest thing here is, the media is failing to properly report what's going on. Worse yet, a lot of Microsoft-sponsored publishers are relaying Microsoft's lies for Microsoft's sake. This is no way to make a living...
When companies promote people based on how they dress and talk (or what car they drive), not based on whatever skills they possess and what they are capable of (rallying other people counts for nothing concrete), society will suffer. Worse yet, when liars are promoted for their ability to lie for or cover up for those above them we'll end up with sociopathy, fraud, and deceit as the norm. At Microsoft, white-collar crimes have long been the norm.
Sam Varghese has just reminded us that "Microsoft experienced a major breach of its Azure cloud platform earlier this year" (Microsoft tried to cover this up until the US government forced it to confess what had happened) in his article about the latest Microsoft PR (we saw it elsewhere, too). Microsoft now puts some words on paper to pretend to be rich and to lobby the Australian government, with no actual obligations, just mindless platitudes. Microsoft has already laid off lots of Australians this year.
The bottom line is, Windows is down, its dominance is rapidly waning, and the media helps Microsoft distract from it by resorting to buzzwords like "Hey Hi" (AI) and clown computing (Azure) even when both areas have layoffs and losses. █