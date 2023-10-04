today's howtos
-
Basic Pentesting 1 Writeup | Vulnhub
Hello my name is Van and this is my writeup for Basic Pen-testing 1 created by Josiah Pierce. This VM is recommended for beginners (like me) who wanted to give it a try on how to do basic pen-testing.
The main objective of this pentest is to have root access in the ubuntu terminal.
First things first, we will need to do an active recon.
I tried looking around in the login screen of the target terminal and noticed that you can do a guest login without a password.
-
How to Change Individual Folder Icons on Ubuntu
While there are tons of great icon themes for Ubuntu (and other Linux distros) I think replacing ALL icons to change the look of a single folder is a touch dramatic (the irony of a site called omg saying that 🤭).
Over on macOS — no booing or hissing please — users can change any app or folder icon from the Get Info panel via Finder, the macOS file manager.
We can do the same thing on Ubuntu using Nautilus, albeit only for folders (there are ways to change individual app icons but that’s not what this post is about).
So if you want to change the look a folder icon (and you don’t want to install a whole new icon set to do it) read on to learn how!
-
Compressing HTTP traffic in syslog-ng
Network traffic is expensive in the cloud, and even a single syslog-ng instance can easily saturate the full bandwidth of a network connection. Compressing HTTP traffic was introduced in syslog-ng Version 4.4.0 and depending on your use case, you can cut down on your expenses on your networking or send more logs using the same budget or bandwidth.
Development of this feature was done using a locally installed OpenResty web server, and later tested using Sumologic. However, according to the docs it should also work with Splunk, Elasticsearch, and many other services accessible using the http() destination.
-
idroot
-
How To Install Darkstat on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Darkstat on Debian 12. In today’s digital landscape, network traffic monitoring is not just a best practice; it’s a necessity.
-
How To Install Apache Cassandra on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Cassandra on Debian 12. Apache Cassandra is a powerful, open-source NoSQL database management system designed to handle massive amounts of data across distributed servers.
-
-
Fix Broken Pip for Python 3.12 in Ubuntu 22.04/20.04
This simple tutorial shows how to fix broken pip installer after installing Python 3.12 from Deadsnakes PPA in Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 20.04. Due to removal of long deprecated pkgutil.ImpImporter class, pip command may not work for Python 3.12 in your Linux with old setuptools.
-
Installing and Using Tor Browser Safely on Major Linux
This article covers the top data breaches, the importance of privacy, what Tor Browser is, how to install Tor Browser on Linux, Tor Browser best practices to improve your anonymity online, and a few tips!
-
How To Remove EOL Flatpak Runtimes In Linux
Discover how to spot and remove EOL Flatpak runtimes, ensuring your Linux system stays updated and secure with associated app recommendations.
-
Fixing 'Bash: man command not found' error in Arch Linux
My little amsuing encounter with the 'man command not found' error and how I fixed it.