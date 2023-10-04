Hello my name is Van and this is my writeup for Basic Pen-testing 1 created by Josiah Pierce. This VM is recommended for beginners (like me) who wanted to give it a try on how to do basic pen-testing.

The main objective of this pentest is to have root access in the ubuntu terminal.

First things first, we will need to do an active recon.

I tried looking around in the login screen of the target terminal and noticed that you can do a guest login without a password.