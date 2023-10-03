Renesas RZ/G2L and RZ/V2L SMARC 2.1 system-on-modules target HMI and Edge AI applications
I can’t find public documentation specific to the modules, but there are plenty of resources and application notes for the Renesas RZ/G2L and RZ/V2L used in the design and the microprocessors are supported by a Verified Linux Package (VLP) featuring the Civil Infrastructure Platform (CIP) Linux distribution.
The company also offers two evaluation kits – the MRZG2LSEVK and MRZV2LSEVK – with a SMARC 2.1 carrier board exposing all the interfaces from the MRZG2LS (RZ/G2L) and MRZV2LS (RZ-V2L) system-on-modules respectively.