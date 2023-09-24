Red Hat Leftovers
The Red Hat community commitment to open source
The increasing adoption of open source software underscores its tremendous value and impact. According to Gitnux, 78% of businesses use open source technologies, and about 96% of current applications contain at least one open source component. Developers also recognize the value of open source software in enhancing their skill sets and enabling them to collaborate on projects that push technological boundaries.
Fedora Community Blog: CPE at Flock 2023
This year the annual Flock to Fedora conference was finally in person again.
AlmaLinux Is Now FIPS Certified
On Tuesday, AlmaLinux announced that it has obtained FIPS 140-3 security certification for its Linux distro which is primarily used in data centers by enterprises.