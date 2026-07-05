news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
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Bozhidar Batsov ☛ Projectile 3.1
projectile-find-file now ranks the files you visit most often and most recently at the top of the completion list. It’s the kind of thing you don’t notice until you go back to a Projectile without it and suddenly your muscle memory is off. It works with any completion UI (Vertico, the default one, whatever) and under every indexing method, and it’s on by default. If it’s not your thing, set projectile-enable-frecency to nil.
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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Chromium
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Steinar H Gunderson ☛ Steinar H. Gunderson: An update on sesse@chromium.org
As previously mentioned, I am leaving Chrome; my last work day was yesterday. (Sorry to those with July 3rd off that I didn't get to say goodbye to!) But I'm staying in Google, on more internal projects :-)
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It's FOSS ☛ Brave Says This is Not a Privacy Feature, But Using Containers Has Its Perks
Brave Browser 1.92 introduces support for Containers that isolate cookies and site data per tab.
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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Ludlow Institute ☛ A Declaration of Digital Independence
This year marks a major anniversary of the Declaration of Independence:
“Governments of the Industrial World ... I come from Cyberspace, the new home of Mind. On behalf of the future, I ask you of the past to leave us alone. You are not welcome among us. You have no sovereignty where we gather.”
Oh, you thought I was talking about a different declaration.
Those are the opening lines of the Declaration of the Independence of Cyberspace, written in 1996 by John Perry Barlow, a founder of the Electronic Frontier Foundation and a lyricist for the Grateful Dead. It turns thirty this year. And it was modeled on the original Declaration of Independence from 1776, which turns 250 years old today.
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GNU Projects
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GNU ☛ GNU Guix: ‘guix substitute’ and ‘guix pull’ Vulnerabilities
Several security issues (CVE IDs pending) have been identified in
guix substitute, a helper utility invoked by
You can now more easily find the System Settings page responsible for the “press and hold a key to see alternative characters” popup, to turn it on or off or change the delay before it appears. (Kristen McWilliam, plasma-keyboard MR #154)
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Standards/Consortia
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Henri Bergius ☛ Reticulum is interesting
Reticulum is a project that seeks to take this to a whole new level. It is a whole decentralized networking stack that allows anything from instant messaging and voice calls to full-on SSH sessions to be carried over a multitude of different interfaces. You can transport Reticulum over LoRa, Bluetooth, and also over regular TCP/IP networks. And if authorities didn’t take a dim view on encryption in ham radio, it would also work over our HF radio. With store-and-forward mechanisms it can deal with intermittent connectivity.
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