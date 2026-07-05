Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

This year marks a major anniversary of the Declaration of Independence:

“Governments of the Industrial World ... I come from Cyberspace, the new home of Mind. On behalf of the future, I ask you of the past to leave us alone. You are not welcome among us. You have no sovereignty where we gather.”

Oh, you thought I was talking about a different declaration.

Those are the opening lines of the Declaration of the Independence of Cyberspace, written in 1996 by John Perry Barlow, a founder of the Electronic Frontier Foundation and a lyricist for the Grateful Dead. It turns thirty this year. And it was modeled on the original Declaration of Independence from 1776, which turns 250 years old today.