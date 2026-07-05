Metal.jl 1.10 is a big release. It adds native matrix multiplication, GPU-accelerated linear solvers and FFTs, BFloat16 support, and MPS-backed reductions, scans and sorting. The runtime also got considerably faster and leaner, and there is a new in-process profiler.

Before getting into the new features, one thing to flag up front: Metal.jl 1.10 requires macOS 14 or later, up from macOS 13. On older systems the package now refuses to initialize, and Metal.functional() returns false. The supported range is macOS 14 through 26, on Julia 1.10 through 1.13.