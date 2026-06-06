Interested in a modern way to manage Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL)? Image mode is a deployment option that allows the operating system to be built, deployed, and updated like a container image. A key reason to deploy from a bootc image is its enhanced consistency and reliable, atomic updates and rollbacks. With RHEL 10, you can install that image from the network using the same installer you already use for traditional RHEL deployments: Anaconda. A new kickstart command, bootc , directs Anaconda to install the system directly from a bootc image rather than from RPM packages or other supported payloads. This immutable system can be updated later using bootc upgrade or bootc switch . Here's a look at how it works, and how to try it for yourself.

Note: The bootc kickstart command is currently available as a Technology Preview in Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux 10.2.