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Games: RollerCoaster Tycoon, Conan Exiles Enhanced, and More
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Lars Thießen ☛ The gold standard of optimization: A look under the hood of RollerCoaster Tycoon
RollerCoaster Tycoon and its sequel are often named as some of the best-optimized games out there, written almost completely in Assembly by their creator, Chris Sawyer. Somehow this game managed to simulate full theme parks with thousands of agents on the hardware of 1999 without breaking a sweat. An immensely impressive feat, considering that even nowadays a lot of similar building games struggle to hit a consistent framerate.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ The new Steam Controller releases May 4th | GamingOnLinux
Valve have now confirmed the new Steam Controller is launching May 4th, and they've confirmed the pricing too. They're launching without the Steam Machine and Steam Frame, sadly. Valve have been stuck in a hard place here with the prices of components rising due to AI companies and there's no new information on when they might appear just yet.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Pick up some robo action in the Mecha Mania Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Stock up that Steam Library full of robo action games with the new Mecha Mania Humble Bundle.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Conan Exiles Enhanced arrives May 5th with "strong performance on Steam Deck" | GamingOnLinux
Conan Exiles Enhanced is a big free upgrade coming to Funcom's popular online multiplayer survival game and it sounds overall pretty great.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Free creepy Aliens fan game Aliens: Redacted REDUX released | GamingOnLinux
Back in 2024 a developer put up the fan game Aliens: Redacted and now they're back with Aliens: Redacted REDUX for Alien Day. The free game can be grabbed from the itch.io page, and it runs on Linux with Proton if you just add it to Steam (or try plain Wine).
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GamingOnLinux ☛ A brief but exciting teaser for the Alien: Isolation sequel appears | GamingOnLinux
Alien: Isolation is a truly terrifying game, and we're going back into the world with a sequel that just got its first teaser trailer. The sequel was first confirmed back in October 2024, with this being the first time we've properly seen anything at all from it.