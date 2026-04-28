SRS (Simple Realtime Server) is a real-time media server built to receive, convert, and distribute audio and video streams for live streaming and WebRTC deployments.

It supports RTMP, WebRTC, HLS, HTTP-FLV, SRT, MPEG-DASH, and GB28181, and works in a typical publish and subscribe model with tools such as FFmpeg, OBS, VLC, and WebRTC clients. SRS also provides interfaces for stream status, callbacks, monitoring, and deployment in self-hosted or cloud-native environments.

This is free and open source software.