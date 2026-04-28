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Free and Open Source Software
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CME Tracker - tracks Continuing Medical Education credits - LinuxLinks
CME Tracker is a desktop application that helps a physician keep a local record of Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits.
It’s a Java-based tool with Linux AppImage packaging, aimed at straightforward personal tracking without requiring a separate database server or complex setup.
This is free and open source software.
SRS - real-time media server - LinuxLinks
SRS (Simple Realtime Server) is a real-time media server built to receive, convert, and distribute audio and video streams for live streaming and WebRTC deployments.
It supports RTMP, WebRTC, HLS, HTTP-FLV, SRT, MPEG-DASH, and GB28181, and works in a typical publish and subscribe model with tools such as FFmpeg, OBS, VLC, and WebRTC clients. SRS also provides interfaces for stream status, callbacks, monitoring, and deployment in self-hosted or cloud-native environments.
This is free and open source software.
pygount - count source lines of code - LinuxLinks
pygount is a command line tool for counting source lines of code in software projects.
It uses Pygments to lex source files rather than relying on simple marker matching, which helps it classify code, comments, empty lines, and pure string lines across a broad range of languages.
This is free and open source software.
Xastir - X11 graphical APRS client - LinuxLinks
Xastir is an X11 graphical APRS client developed for amateur radio operators.
It uses amateur radio and Internet services to present GPS mapping, weather, and positional data in a graphical interface, and it’s designed to provide real-time APRS information in an accessible desktop application for Linux and other Unix-like systems.
This is free and open source software.
cuniq - count unique lines in text input - LinuxLinks
cuniq is a command-line utility written in Rust for counting unique lines in text input.
It’s designed as a faster alternative to common shell pipelines used for line cardinality and duplicate counting, and it can work with stdin or one or more files. Alongside exact counting, the project also provides faster near-exact and estimated modes for large datasets, plus optional reporting features when you need occurrence counts for each distinct line.
This is free and open source software.
MiroTalk P2P - self-hosted WebRTC video conferencing application - LinuxLinks
MiroTalk P2P is a self-hosted WebRTC video conferencing application that runs entirely in the browser.
It’s designed for real-time audio and video meetings without requiring downloads, plugins, or user logins, and it supports desktop and mobile devices. The software focuses on peer-to-peer communication while also offering practical collaboration and administration features such as authentication options, room protection, media sharing, recording, and API-based meeting creation.
This is free and open source software.
nv-monitor - lightweight terminal-based monitoring application - LinuxLinks
nv-monitor is a lightweight terminal-based monitoring application for Linux systems with NVIDIA GPUs.
It combines a local ncurses interface with CSV logging and an OpenMetrics exporter in a single small binary with zero runtime dependencies. The software was built for DGX Spark systems, but it also works on other Linux machines with NVIDIA GPUs, including x86_64 and ARM platforms such as Jetson.
This is free and open source software.
Metamorphosis - inspect and change embedded metadata - LinuxLinks
Metamorphosis is a desktop utility for inspecting and changing embedded metadata across media and document files.
It presents metadata editing in a straightforward graphical workflow, aiming to make ExifTool-based changes accessible without requiring command-line use.
This is free and open source software.