news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Server
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.36: Mutable Pod Resources for Suspended Jobs (beta)
Kubernetes v1.36 promotes the ability to modify container resource requests and limits in the pod template of a suspended Job to beta. First introduced as alpha in v1.35, this feature allows queue controllers and cluster administrators to adjust CPU, memory, GPU, and extended resource specifications on a Job while it is suspended, before it starts or resumes running.
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Linux kernel's ‘second-in-command’ uses local Hey Hi (AI) bot to hunt bugs, powered by 'clanker' system with AMD's Ryzen Hey Hi (AI) Max+ — Framework Desktop has resulted in close to two dozen patches
Greg Kroah-Hartman posted a photo to Mastodon this weekend showing the hardware behind his AI-assisted bug-finding tool.
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Benchmarks
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Linux crushes Windows on llama.cpp inference by double digits
The numbers don’t lie. Reddit’s LocalLLaMA thread details side-by-side runs on Llama 3.1 70B Q4_K_M. Lubuntu 26.04: 128 t/s average, 112 t/s low. Windows 11: 108 t/s average, 89 t/s low. Gap holds across prompt eval and generation, KV cache sizes, batch sizes. Puget Systems confirmed CPU speed matters for GPU inference; Linux optimises better.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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HowTo Geek ☛ Linux's i3 will humble you before it impresses you—here's how to skip the humbling part
Everyone who uses i3—or any Linux window manager—has some version of the same story: excited going in, and confused right after installing it. People on the internet will show you what’s possible with i3, but very few talk about what it actually takes to get there. I pushed through, figured it out, and now I’m sharing the three things I wish I knew before I started.
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Andreas Schneider: Announcing Sigrún (Run a command)
Some time ago I used a feature in KDE called “Run a command” when an event triggered. It triggered for me when a calendar event fired and used Piper TTS to read the event to me out loud. A small popup and a pling don’t work for me.
I tried to get the feature back into KDE, but since the merge request isn’t going anywhere and people don’t give details how to implement it correctly I wrote Sigrun now. It is named after a Norse Valkyrie and is short for Signal Run.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Reviews
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Paul Thurrott ☛ Switcher 2026: Zorin OS 18.1
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