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Canonical Plans to Integrate Opt-In LLM-Based Tools in Future Ubuntu Releases
According to Canonical, the AI features in upcoming Ubuntu releases will be available in two forms: as AI models to enhance existing OS functionality in the background and as “AI native” features and workflows for those who want them.
Canonical’s Jon Seager, who is apparently in charge of the AI integration in Ubuntu, also said their approach will be mostly on local inference to avoid sending data to cloud services like ChatGPT or Gemini, but those that require external services will be clearly defined.