Manchester is Growing

FriendlyElec has introduced the NanoPC-T6 Plus, a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3588 processor. The platform integrates an octa-core CPU, LPDDR5 memory, and multiple high-speed interfaces, supporting applications such as edge computing, networking, and multimedia processing.

Highlights of BleachBit 6.0 include a new cookie manager that lets you choose which cookies to keep when cleaning Chromium- and Firefox-based web browsers, support for Vivaldi and Zen web browsers, and a new expert mode option that offers guardrails for less experienced users by restricting advanced operations.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for April 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.4 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.25 and KDE Gear 26.04 software suites.

Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 7.0, when the merge window for Linux kernel 7.1 was opened for contributors to submit their patches, which means that it’s now time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months.

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Coming about five and a half months after Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.5, the Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.6 release introduces support for recent GNU/Linux distributions, including Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), Fedora Linux 44, and Mageia 10, as well as support for the LoongArch64 architecture on Debian 14 Forky/Sid.

The Kdenlive devs always write their own separate announcement to highlight the major changes in the application, and Kdenlive 26.04 does not disappoint. It introduces the ability to mirror any monitor when working in full-screen mode, animated previews for transitions, and basic math expression support in effect spinboxes.

The libzupt library provides encryption and decryption of files and binary data in memory using post-quantum hybrid cryptography based on ML-KEM-768 + X25519. The project originates from the Zupt initiative created by Cristian Cezar Moisés.Created by Alessandro de Oliveira Faria, libzupt is designed to simplify the adoption of post-quantum cryptography in real-world applications. At its core, libzupt is built using C++ and Python to be easy to integrate into applications that require advanced security while staying efficient and portable.“The main goal of libzupt is to enable current applications to be protected against emerging threats from quantum computing, even when running on classical computers. By combining traditional cryptographic techniques with quantum-resistant mechanisms, the library provides an additional layer of security that anticipates future scenarios where classical algorithms may be broken,” said libzupt’s creators/At the time of writing, libzupt supports C++ and Python, but its creators are already working on adding support for Java and Node.js applications. The library provides a modern object-oriented interface with exception handling, secure memory cleanup by wiping sensitive data after use, and encryption for files and memory buffers.The openSUSE project says that the main benefit of adding the libzupt library in Leap and Tumbleweed is to allow current applications to be prepared for a scenario where quantum computing could compromise classical algorithms, such as Shor’s Algorithm, by adding a strategic layer of protection.openSUSE also added that this will enable the development of more resilient systems, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of data in the long term, even in the face of technological evolution.

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201 is here to introduce one of the most requested features in IPFire’s history, the DNS Firewall, which transforms IPFire from a network gatekeeper into an active threat eliminator.

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Manchester is Growing

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 28, 2026



This site was born in the US (Tennessee), it is run by many people in 4 continents, and it is hosted from London after nearly 20 years being hosted from the US (where Tracy and others did the hosting, sometimes for cheap or for free). Manchester, however, is where most of the curation is happening. Rianne leads the way and I mostly do leftovers, clustering together related news picks which don't merit standalone pages.

We're just over a couple of days away from May and it'll be 22 degrees here later this week. That's considered summery for England and yesterday we spent over 2 hours walking in the sunny streets and observing the skyscrapers being built not far from us. There are almost 10 of them already and more are on the way. We're starting to look a lot more like central London, at least the skyline (Beetham Tower used to be the only very tall building).

We enjoyed the walking and I got a nice tan.

Prior to that, in the morning, I met again a bunch of Estonian tourists and spoke to them (they were there to watch the Manchester United match). They told me that Poland was fast-growing, Sweden and Denmark invested in their country, and Finland was deteriorating, more so in the past couple of years. They also talked about their bad neighbour (Russia) and how their leadership has long warned (2 decades or more) about imperialistic ambitions festering there. That was long before Russian annexed Crimea (2014).

Rianne and I are very happy in Manchester. Rianne knows a lot of people here, I have many routines here (improved over the years, refined to keep living costs low), and our 'pet' birds depend on us for food. They cannot "move", they're outdoors and "free-range". They're OK to feed in residential green spaces (not urban).

Later this year Rianne and I celebrate 15 years since we began dating. █

Also see (this month): Is Manchester considered England's second city? | 'With four jobs in London I couldn't afford rent so I'm going to Manchester'

Image source: Manchester, England on the rise