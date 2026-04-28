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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 28, 2026



Quoting: Thunderbird Pro April 2026 Update - The Thunderbird Blog —

One of the most exciting aspects of bringing Thunderbird Pro to life is the opportunity to build an email service from Thunderbird together with our community, giving users the control and freedom they expect without relying on third party email service providers.

Over the past few months, we’ve been checking in with our community through quick surveys, and the feedback is clear: people care most about Thundermail. We’re listening and working to deliver what you expect as quickly as possible, focusing our resources on building a great Thundermail experience first, with Appointment and Send as power features alongside that foundation. We’re also adjusting the initial price to better align with your expectations.

We’ll be sending out the first wave of Early Bird Beta invites next month. If you haven’t already, please join the waitlist HERE and keep an eye on your inbox. We’re excited to get Thundermail into your hands and continue building it together.