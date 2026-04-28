news
Security Leftovers
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ABC ☛ 2026-04-13 [Older] City of Anthony, NM, public records have been suspiciously disappeared, locked, or wiped
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2026-04-13 [Older] A Silent Threat, Loud Consequences: Ransom Group Hits Law Firms Hard
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The Record ☛ 2026-04-17 [Older] Teen arrested in Northern Ireland over cyberattack on school network
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2026-04-17 [Older] Are Former Black Basta Affiliates Automating Executive Targeting?
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2026-04-18 [Older] Judge lets state auditor’s investigation into data breach affecting Blue Cross Blue Shield members move forward
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Scoop News Group ☛ Chinese national extradited to US for pandemic-era Silk Typhoon attacks
Xu Zewei was allegedly directed by China’s intelligence services to conduct a sweeping espionage campaign to steal data on COVID-19 research and other U.S. policy interests.
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The Washington Post ☛ 2026-04-17 [Older] Anthropic’s Dario Amodei heads to White House amid hacking fears over Mythos
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2026-04-18 [Older] Tax documents for school employees potentially stolen across Los Angeles County
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2026-04-17 [Older] Oklahoma State Tax Commission Fails To Notice Data Breach for 18 Months
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BBC ☛ 2026-04-17 [Older] Northern Ireland school IT systems ‘largely restored’ after cyber attack
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2026-04-17 [Older] U.S. authorities conduct cyber operations as part of global crackdown on DDoS-for-hire services
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9NEWS ☛ 2026-04-13 [Older] Booking.com warns customers their private travel details may have been accessed by ‘unauthorised party’
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (java-25-openjdk, kernel, osbuild-composer, thunderbird, webkit2gtk3, and wireshark), Debian (chromium, distro-info-data, libde265, mbedtls, and thunderbird), Fedora (awstats, bind9-next, bpfman, buildah, calibre, cef, chromium, composer, corosync, coturn, cups, curl, dnsdist, doctl, erlang, fido-device-onboard, flatpak-builder, freetype, glab, goose, jq, kea, libarchive, libcap, libcgif, libgsasl, libinput, libmicrohttpd, libpng, libpng12, libpng15, mapserver, mbedtls, micropython, minetest, mingw-exiv2, mingw-libpng, mingw-LibRaw, mingw-openexr, mingw-python3, moby-engine, mupdf, nginx, nginx-mod-brotli, nginx-mod-fancyindex, nginx-mod-headers-more, nginx-mod-modsecurity, nginx-mod-naxsi, nginx-mod-vts, opam, openbao, opensc, openssh, openssl, opkssh, perl-Net-CIDR-Lite, pgadmin4, pie, podman, pspp, pypy, python-biopython, python-cairosvg, python-cbor2, python-cryptography, python-flask-httpauth, python-msal, python-pillow, python-pydicom, python-tomli, python3-docs, python3.13, python3.14, python3.15, python3.9, rauc, roundcubemail, rpki-client, rust-sccache, skopeo, smb4k, stb, sudo, tcpflow, thunderbird, tigervnc, tinyproxy, trafficserver, trivy, usd, util-linux, vim, xdg-dbus-proxy, xorg-x11-server, xorg-x11-server-Xwayland, and yarnpkg), Oracle (buildah, golang, grafana, java-17-openjdk, and java-25-openjdk), and SUSE (chromium, cockpit-podman, coredns, corosync, cups, dnsdist, flatpak, freerdp2, frr, gdk-pixbuf, golang-github-prometheus-alertmanager, golang-github-prometheus-prometheus, google-guest-agent, haproxy, ignition, ImageMagick, kernel, kyverno, libcap, libminizip1, libpng16, librsvg, libXpm-devel, Mesa, opensc, openssl-3, ovmf-202602, PackageKit, podman, python-ecdsa, python-pillow, python311-Mako, sudo, thunderbird, tomcat, tomcat10, and vim).
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Security Week ☛ UNC6692 Uses Email Bombing, Social Engineering to Deploy ‘Snow’ Malware
The threat actor infected victims with the Snow malware family – Snowbelt, Snowglaze, and Snowbasin – for persistent access.
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Bitdefender ☛ Introducing Proactive Hardening and Attack Surface Reduction (PHASR) for Linux and macOS
As Linux dominates cloud-native infrastructure and macOS becomes the standard for high-value targets in development and executive leadership, the attack surface is no longer Windows-centric. Modern attack playbooks weaponize Living off the Land (LOTL) binaries–pre-installed, legitimate system tools–to blend malicious activity with normal operations and bypass standard detection telemetry.