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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 28, 2026



Quoting: My 5 favorite open source operating systems that aren't Linux | ZDNET —

When you think of open-source operating systems, most likely only one option springs to mind: Linux.

That makes perfect sense, given that Linux is the most popular open-source OS on the planet (and starting to catch up with non-open-source OSs).

But Linux isn't the only open-source game in town. In fact, there are several open-source options that you can try. I found five in particular that are interesting enough to share with you, including four that reimagine an operating system from the past and one built by a single developer (take that, Linus).

Let's see what there is to see within the realm of non-Linux open-source operating systems.