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today's howtos
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Mike Gabriel: KVM Support inside LXC Containers
Today, I had to add support for running KVM virtual machines inside an LXC container. More as a reminder to myself, in case I ever have to do this again, here the simple recipe: [...]
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Syncthing on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Clown storage is convenient until you read the fine print.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install KubeSphere on Debian 13
Container orchestration has become essential for modern application deployment. Managing Kubernetes clusters, however, can be complex and time-consuming for both beginners and experienced administrators.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Java on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Java still runs a huge portion of the modern software world.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Glances on Debian 13
If you manage a GNU/Linux server, you already know the frustration of jumping between top, df -h, netstat, and free -m just to understand what is happening [...]
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Htop on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
You SSH into a production server at midnight, the load average is climbing, and top greets you with a wall of monochrome text [...]
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Hypnotix on Debian 13
Streaming live television on GNU/Linux has never been easier, thanks to Hypnotix—a powerful IPTV player developed by the Linux Mint team.
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ID Root ☛ How To Setting Up Timezone on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Setting Up Firewall with UFW on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Every Ubuntu server you expose to the internet starts receiving automated port scans within minutes of going live.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Floorp Browser on Debian 13
If you are running Debian 13 “Trixie” and looking for a browser that gives you more than what the default Firefox ESR delivers...
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install Apache on Ubuntu 26.04
This tutorial will guide you through the process of installing and managing the Apache web server on Ubuntu 26.04. You will learn how to install Apache, open HTTP and HTTPS ports in the firewall, and set up virtual hosts.
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HowTo Geek ☛ Linux terminals all run the same commands—so why do users fight so hard for their favorite?
There are people who fight over terminals the way audiophiles fight over headphones—deeply passionate and extremely opinionated. If this behavior confuses you, it's probably because no one explained what these tools are actually competing on. Spoiler alert: it's not the ability to run commands—every terminal can do that. Here's a breakdown of how terminals differ from one another, and which ones you should care about.