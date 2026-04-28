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Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
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CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi CM0 system-on-module is now sold for $33 and up on AliExpress
The Raspberry Pi CM0 system-on-module is now available on AliExpress for $33 and up from various resellers, many of which claim to have several thousand in stock. The Raspberry Pi Compute Module Zero was introduced last year with a Raspberry Pi RP3A0 SiP with 512MB RAM, optional 8GB or 16GB eMMC flash, optional WiFi and Bluetooth, and castellated I/Os, or basically a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W in Compute Module form factor. There’s just one little issue: it’s only officially sold in China, and the only way to get one is to get a development board like the Makerfabs CM0IQ or a complete product such as the ED-AIC1000 smart camera or ED-IPC1100 industrial box PC.
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CNX Software ☛ VitaLink – A foldable 180° keyboard with an integrated 13-inch 4K touchscreen (Crowdfunding)
VitaLink is a portable keyboard with a built-in 4K touchscreen. It folds like a laptop and gives you a second display when connected to a laptop, tablet, or mini PC. It is mainly used for people who work on the go and want a simple dual-screen setup without carrying extra devices. It features a 13-inch 4K touch display (3840×1600, 60Hz) and a full keyboard with RGB backlight. The body is made of aluminum and folds flat to about 20 mm, with a 180° hinge. It connects using USB-C for power, video, and data, and works with Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. It also has built-in speakers, 10-point touch, around 298 PPI, and weighs about 1.2 kg.
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Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #531 - Support the Raspberry Pi Foundation and get a tonne of books
Click through to see Raspberry Pi in the natural world in honour of Earth Day 2026. Howdy, We've teamed up with Humble Bundle once again to let you name your own price for a bundle of DRM-free Raspberry Pi Press e-books. Normally, the total cost of the books in this bundle is as much as £149.55 ($222), but you can pay as little as you like from £0.74. Your purchase will support the Raspberry Pi Foundation's work to help young people realise their potential through computing.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Hacktivists share a guide on making working electronics PCBs made from natural clay with prehistoric technique — ethical hardware tutorial explains how to find clay, stamp 3D printed circuits, paint traces, and fire tablets
Feminist Hackers share a compelling solution for custom PCB-needy DIYers - a hand-made wild clay prehistoric-fired alternative.
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Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi badgeware
Pimoroni’s new range of RP2350-based badgeware (priced from £50/$55, lanyard included) offers a major upgrade over the originals. There are three models to choose from: the Badger (with an e-ink screen), Tufty (with a colour LCD screen), and Blinky (with an LED matrix). The first two follow on from their RP2040-powered predecessors, while the Blinky is an interesting new addition to the line.
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Kev Quirk ☛ Update #2 on the Framework Saga
In case you hadn't heard (it's all I've been going on about for a couple weeks, so you probably have heard - sorry) I spilled coffee on my Framework 13, then after lots of testing and cleaning, I confirmed that the main board was dead.
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CNX Software ☛ ESP32-C5 Mini USB-C board supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz WiFi 6, up to 14x GPIO pins for IoT projects
ESP32-C5 Mini is a tiny development board with dual-band (2.4/5 GHz) WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.x LE, and an 802.15.4 radio for Zigbee, Thread, and Matter, as well as two 9-pin headers offering up to fourteen GPIOs for IoT and Smart Home projects. It reminds me of the XIAO ESP32-C5, but it’s slightly longer and features an ESP32-C5HF4 SoC instead of an ESP32-C5HR8 + 8MB SPI flash, meaning it lacks PSRAM, and only comes with 4MB flash on-chip instead of external flash.