OpenSUSE: Cryptography and News Roundup

According to Canonical, the AI features in upcoming Ubuntu releases will be available in two forms: as AI models to enhance existing OS functionality in the background and as “AI native” features and workflows for those who want them.

Powered by the Linux 6.19 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 44 release ships with the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment for the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop edition, which defaults to the Plasma Login Manager display manager.

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201 is here to introduce one of the most requested features in IPFire’s history, the DNS Firewall, which transforms IPFire from a network gatekeeper into an active threat eliminator.

The libzupt library provides encryption and decryption of files and binary data in memory using post-quantum hybrid cryptography based on ML-KEM-768 + X25519. The project originates from the Zupt initiative created by Cristian Cezar Moisés.Created by Alessandro de Oliveira Faria, libzupt is designed to simplify the adoption of post-quantum cryptography in real-world applications. At its core, libzupt is built using C++ and Python to be easy to integrate into applications that require advanced security while staying efficient and portable.“The main goal of libzupt is to enable current applications to be protected against emerging threats from quantum computing, even when running on classical computers. By combining traditional cryptographic techniques with quantum-resistant mechanisms, the library provides an additional layer of security that anticipates future scenarios where classical algorithms may be broken,” said libzupt’s creators/At the time of writing, libzupt supports C++ and Python, but its creators are already working on adding support for Java and Node.js applications. The library provides a modern object-oriented interface with exception handling, secure memory cleanup by wiping sensitive data after use, and encryption for files and memory buffers.The openSUSE project says that the main benefit of adding the libzupt library in Leap and Tumbleweed is to allow current applications to be prepared for a scenario where quantum computing could compromise classical algorithms, such as Shor’s Algorithm, by adding a strategic layer of protection.openSUSE also added that this will enable the development of more resilient systems, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of data in the long term, even in the face of technological evolution.

The Kdenlive devs always write their own separate announcement to highlight the major changes in the application, and Kdenlive 26.04 does not disappoint. It introduces the ability to mirror any monitor when working in full-screen mode, animated previews for transitions, and basic math expression support in effect spinboxes.

Coming about five and a half months after Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.5, the Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.6 release introduces support for recent GNU/Linux distributions, including Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), Fedora Linux 44, and Mageia 10, as well as support for the LoongArch64 architecture on Debian 14 Forky/Sid.

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Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 7.0, when the merge window for Linux kernel 7.1 was opened for contributors to submit their patches, which means that it’s now time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for April 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.4 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.25 and KDE Gear 26.04 software suites.