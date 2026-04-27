Kdenlive 26.04 Video Editor Brings Monitor Mirroring, Animated Previews

Heltec has introduced the Mesh Node T096, a compact development board that integrates Bluetooth, LoRa, and GNSS connectivity. The platform is designed for low-power wireless applications such as mesh networking, asset tracking, and remote sensing, with support for open-source frameworks including Meshtastic and MeshCore.

The April release of DietPi v10.3 introduces support for the Orange Pi 4 LTS, adds Prometheus as a new software option, and includes a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported platforms. This update focuses on improving system reliability and usability, with updates to core utilities, storage management features, and software installation workflows.

Highlights of BleachBit 6.0 include a new cookie manager that lets you choose which cookies to keep when cleaning Chromium- and Firefox-based web browsers, support for Vivaldi and Zen web browsers, and a new expert mode option that offers guardrails for less experienced users by restricting advanced operations.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for April 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.4 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.25 and KDE Gear 26.04 software suites.

Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 7.0, when the merge window for Linux kernel 7.1 was opened for contributors to submit their patches, which means that it’s now time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months.

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Coming about five and a half months after Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.5, the Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.6 release introduces support for recent GNU/Linux distributions, including Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), Fedora Linux 44, and Mageia 10, as well as support for the LoongArch64 architecture on Debian 14 Forky/Sid.

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Kdenlive 26.04 Video Editor Brings Monitor Mirroring, Animated Previews

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 27, 2026



The Kdenlive devs always write their own separate announcement to highlight the major changes in the application, and Kdenlive 26.04 does not disappoint. It introduces the ability to mirror any monitor when working in full-screen mode, animated previews for transitions, and basic math expression support in effect spinboxes.

Kdenlive 26.04 also adds the ability for transitions to automatically adjust to the length of the video clip they’re being applied to, adds a new frei0r heatmap0r effect, adds an option to lock the playhead at the center of the timeline during playback, scrubbing, or seeking, and lets you change the playback speed of multiple clips at once.

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