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Kdenlive 26.04 Video Editor Brings Monitor Mirroring, Animated Previews
The Kdenlive devs always write their own separate announcement to highlight the major changes in the application, and Kdenlive 26.04 does not disappoint. It introduces the ability to mirror any monitor when working in full-screen mode, animated previews for transitions, and basic math expression support in effect spinboxes.
Kdenlive 26.04 also adds the ability for transitions to automatically adjust to the length of the video clip they’re being applied to, adds a new frei0r heatmap0r effect, adds an option to lock the playhead at the center of the timeline during playback, scrubbing, or seeking, and lets you change the playback speed of multiple clips at once.