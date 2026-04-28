news
Fedora-Based Qubes OS, OpenShift, Red Hat, and RPM/Flatpak
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Qubes OS 4.2 approaching end of life
Qubes OS 4.2 is scheduled to reach end-of-life (EOL) on 2026-06-21, approximately two months from the date of this announcement.
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Tomas Tomecek: Deploying agents to OpenShift, again (part 1)
We have a set of agents to work on packages in RHEL and CentOS Stream: packit/ai-workflows.
They were already running pretty well in an OpenShift cluster last fall. Now we switched clusters so I worked on deploying them, again.
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Red Hat ☛ Beyond the next token: Why diffusion LLMs are changing the game [Ed: IBM selling slop using the Red Hat brand]
If you've spent time deploying traditional large language models (LLMs), you've likely wrestled with the classic tradeoff between accuracy and performance. Typically, we're forced to make a rigid architectural choice: Do you deploy a massive, slow model for deep reasoning, or a small, lightning-fast one for everyday chat? Often, we end up gluing these models together with complex semantic routers. What if we didn't have to choose? Diffusion LLMs offer a way out of this trap, alongside a host of other potential benefits.
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Red Hat Official ☛ From lab to ledger: Scaling enterprise AI at Red Hat Summit 2026 [Ed: "AI session builder" = Red Hat selling a scam]
At Red Hat Summit 2026, you'll be able to dive deep into technical architecture, partner integrations, and other topics through our AI session builder. You can choose from breakout sessions, hands-on labs, demos and network with Red Hat AI specialists, technology partners, and other companies like yours.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Getting to know Daniel Aw, Vice President & General Manager, Red Hat APAC
Daniel brings more than three decades of international experience driving customer satisfaction, sales, and revenue growth. He is known for successfully scaling profitable businesses and expanding operations across Asia Pacific. Prior to this role, Daniel led Red Hat’s enterprise business in the region, helping customers accelerate digital transformation through Red Hat’s open culture, processes, and technology.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Redefining security data: Red Hat’s new VEX experience heading to Red Hat Summit 2026
Security data is only as good as its usability. We are modernizing and transforming our formats to improve clarity and simplify integration for the entire security ecosystem. By adopting a standardized CSAF VEX format with a modernized and improved infrastructure, we are better able to deliver a service that enhances performance and long-term support for the security ecosystem.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Innovating at the tactical edge: Red Hat at Exercise: HEIMDALL
HEIMDALL brought together 13 defense departments and 26 industry partners to solve challenges in some of the most demanding conditions on Earth. In this environment, we forged the collaborative foundations necessary to iterate quickly and harden collective infrastructure against shared global challenges.
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Red Hat ☛ Deploy hosted control planes with OpenShift Virtualization: Split hub
In Part 1 of this article series, we deployed Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes, hosted control plane (HCP) and Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization entirely inside one Red Hat OpenShift cluster. While the all-in-one model is simple and easy to understand, enterprises rarely operate this way in production. Large organizations prefer to separate fleet management from cluster hosting, allowing different teams and infrastructure zones to scale independently and cleanly.
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Red Hat ☛ Automate Infoblox DDI with Red Bait Ansible Automation Platform
Managing DNS, DHCP and IP addresses across hybrid, multi-cloud environments is one of those invisible jobs that is only noticed when something breaks. An IP conflict takes down a production service. A stale DNS record sends traffic to a decommissioned host. A manual subnet change propagates inconsistently across locations. These are not hypothetical scenarios. They are a common reality for network and cloud operations teams managing DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) infrastructure at scale.
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HowTo Geek ☛ Stop wasting time on mediocre Flatpaks—here are 5 genuinely useful apps worth installing
The best thing about Flatpaks is how many great apps you can find. The worst part is how many mediocre ones you have to sift through to get there. Installing Flatpaks can feel like gambling an entire afternoon on the chance you’ll stumble across a hidden gem. To save you trouble, I did the testing for you. Here are five genuinely useful Flatpaks worth installing on your Linux PC.
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Security Week ☛ Easily Exploitable 'Pack2TheRoot' Linux Vulnerability Leads to Root Access
Unprivileged users can exploit Pack2TheRoot to install arbitrary RPM packages as root, including scriplets, without authentication, a NIST advisory reads.