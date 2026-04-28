Fedora-Based Qubes OS, OpenShift, Red Hat, and RPM/Flatpak

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Canonical Plans to Integrate Opt-In LLM-Based Tools in Future Ubuntu Releases

According to Canonical, the AI features in upcoming Ubuntu releases will be available in two forms: as AI models to enhance existing OS functionality in the background and as “AI native” features and workflows for those who want them.

Fedora Linux 44 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Powered by the Linux 6.19 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 44 release ships with the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment for the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop edition, which defaults to the Plasma Login Manager display manager.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201 Linux Firewall Distro Released with DNS Firewall

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201 is here to introduce one of the most requested features in IPFire’s history, the DNS Firewall, which transforms IPFire from a network gatekeeper into an active threat eliminator.

openSUSE Lands Post-Quantum Hybrid Cryptography in Leap and Tumbleweed

The libzupt library provides encryption and decryption of files and binary data in memory using post-quantum hybrid cryptography based on ML-KEM-768 + X25519. The project originates from the Zupt initiative created by Cristian Cezar Moisés.Created by Alessandro de Oliveira Faria, libzupt is designed to simplify the adoption of post-quantum cryptography in real-world applications. At its core, libzupt is built using C++ and Python to be easy to integrate into applications that require advanced security while staying efficient and portable.“The main goal of libzupt is to enable current applications to be protected against emerging threats from quantum computing, even when running on classical computers. By combining traditional cryptographic techniques with quantum-resistant mechanisms, the library provides an additional layer of security that anticipates future scenarios where classical algorithms may be broken,” said libzupt’s creators/At the time of writing, libzupt supports C++ and Python, but its creators are already working on adding support for Java and Node.js applications. The library provides a modern object-oriented interface with exception handling, secure memory cleanup by wiping sensitive data after use, and encryption for files and memory buffers.The openSUSE project says that the main benefit of adding the libzupt library in Leap and Tumbleweed is to allow current applications to be prepared for a scenario where quantum computing could compromise classical algorithms, such as Shor’s Algorithm, by adding a strategic layer of protection.openSUSE also added that this will enable the development of more resilient systems, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of data in the long term, even in the face of technological evolution.

Kdenlive 26.04 Video Editor Brings Monitor Mirroring, Animated Previews

The Kdenlive devs always write their own separate announcement to highlight the major changes in the application, and Kdenlive 26.04 does not disappoint. It introduces the ability to mirror any monitor when working in full-screen mode, animated previews for transitions, and basic math expression support in effect spinboxes.

Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.6 Adds Support for Fedora 44, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS

Coming about five and a half months after Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.5, the Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.6 release introduces support for recent GNU/Linux distributions, including Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), Fedora Linux 44, and Mageia 10, as well as support for the LoongArch64 architecture on Debian 14 Forky/Sid.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 26th, 2026

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Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.1 Release Candidate

Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 7.0, when the merge window for Linux kernel 7.1 was opened for contributors to submit their patches, which means that it’s now time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months.

CachyOS ISO Release for April 2026 Brings Shelly as Default GUI Package Manager

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for April 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.4 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.25 and KDE Gear 26.04 software suites.

BleachBit 6.0 Introduces New Cookie Manager, Improves Browser Cleaning

Highlights of BleachBit 6.0 include a new cookie manager that lets you choose which cookies to keep when cleaning Chromium- and Firefox-based web browsers, support for Vivaldi and Zen web browsers, and a new expert mode option that offers guardrails for less experienced users by restricting advanced operations.

LinuxGizmos.com

NanoPC-T6 Plus brings RK3588 to compact SBC with dual 2.5GbE

FriendlyElec has introduced the NanoPC-T6 Plus, a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3588 processor. The platform integrates an octa-core CPU, LPDDR5 memory, and multiple high-speed interfaces, supporting applications such as edge computing, networking, and multimedia processing.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.11

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

news

Fedora-Based Qubes OS, OpenShift, Red Hat, and RPM/Flatpak

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 28, 2026

Flatpak

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