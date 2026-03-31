news
MiniDebConf and Canonical/Ubuntu News
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Debian Family
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Sahilister ☛ Sahil Dhiman: MiniDebConf Kanpur 2026
MiniDebConf Kanpur 2026 was held on 14th and 15th March 2026 at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.
Having a Debian conference in the North was something many folks wanted. Ravi started the discussion (with local IIT Kanpur folks) almost 7 months before the conference. Lots of folks from Debian India joined in organizing the conference, which was nice. All the meeting notes and discussions were posted on the Debian India mailing list, a first.
Despite all the efforts, the conference start was delayed due to logistical issues.
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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It's FOSS ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Requires More RAM Than backdoored Windows 11?
Canonical has raised the minimum RAM requirement to 6 GB, while backdoored Windows 11 still sits at 4 GB. But that's only a number and it doesn't tell the real story.
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Ubuntu ☛ Simplify bare metal operations for sovereign clouds
Digital sovereignty of all kinds – data sovereignty, operational sovereignty, and software sovereignty – have begun to dominate the infrastructure discussion. Today, these abstract terms have become practical concerns for platform teams. Changing regulations, geopolitical uncertainty, and growing concerns about vendor dependency are forcing organizations to take a closer look at where their infrastructure runs, and who truly controls it.
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Ubuntu ☛ How to Harden Ubuntu SSH: From static keys to cloud identity
30 years after its introduction, Secure Shell (SSH) remains the ubiquitous gateway for administration, making it a primary target for brute force attacks and lateral movement within enterprise environments. For system administrators and security architects operating under the weight of regulatory frameworks like SOC2, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS, default SSH configurations are an “open door” that represents an unacceptable risk. As such, accessibility often comes at the cost of security, permitting practices like root login and password authentication that significantly expand the attack surface. At Canonical, we have been focusing on developing solutions to close these gaps, enforcing a “defense-in-depth” strategy that aligns strict access control with centralized identity management.
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