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Open Hardware/Modding: Seeed Studio, Raspberry Pi, Coreboot 26.03, and More
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CNX Software ☛ Rockchip RK3506J-based Forlinx FCU1501 fanless industrial IoT gateway offers dual Ethernet, plenty of I/Os and serial interfaces
Forlinx Technology has recently introduced the FCU1501, a rugged, fanless industrial embedded computer and IoT gateway built around the Rockchip RK3506J processor with a tri-core Cortex-A7 and a single Cortex-M0 core. The system is designed for high-reliability data acquisition and protocol conversion in harsh environments. The gateway comes in two variants (basic and extended), which have similar dimensions but differ mainly in interface density.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Seeed Studio reTerminal D1001 Targets HMI Systems with ESP32-P4 and Integrated Display
Seeed Studio has launched an 8-inch HMI device combining a touch display, wireless connectivity, and multimedia hardware in a single platform. The reTerminal D1001 pairs an ESP32-P4 with an ESP32-C6 for networking, along with a 6-axis IMU for motion sensing.
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CNX Software ☛ AWOL Vision Aetherion – A 4K ultra short throw RGB laser projector with VRR and 3300 ISO lumens (Crowdfunding)
The AWOL Vision Aetherion is a new Ultra Short Throw (UST) 4K Android TV 14 projector built around the MediaTek MT9655 TV SoC. Additionally, the projector includes 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and 2.5GbE networking for high-bitrate local media streaming.
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CNX Software ☛ T-Display-P4 smartphone-like devkit features ESP32-P4 MCU, ESP32-C6 wireless SoC, and SX1262/LR2021 LoRa transceiver
LILYGO T-Display-P4 is a feature-rich ESP32-P4 + ESP32-C6 devkit, but with a smartphone-like design and support for GPS, Ethernet, and LoRaWAN through SX1262 or LR2021 LoRa transceiver, besides the usual WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.x, and 802.15.4 wireless connectivity. The T-Display-P4 is offered with either a 4.05-inch IPS display and a 2MP front-facing camera or a 4.1-inch AMOLED with a 2MP rear camera. The devkit is equipped with 32MB PSRAM and 16MB NOR flash for the ESP32-P4, a microSD card slot, a built-in microphone and speaker, a 3.5mm audio jack, a few USB ports, and a 9-axis motion sensor, as well as a GPIO port and two Qwiic connectors for expansion.
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Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #529 - Fun with magazine issues old and new
Howdy, On Maker Monday, we shared a student’s award-winning bird recognition device from Arizona, USA. Not only did it remind us of Raspberry Pi’s origins in encouraging young people to get into computing, but it also conjured up images, mental and literal, of sand getting deep into keyboard crevices. Mmmm. Later in the week, a shiny new issue of Raspberry Pi Official Magazine arrived, and with it, this incredibly cool home-made sunrise alarm clock based on Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ FLiP Multicore Module Rev B Adds USB-C and Expanded Power Input
California-based Parallax Inc. has released Revision B of its FLiP Multicore Module, updating the design with USB-C connectivity, a wider input voltage range, and additional identification features.
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Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico chess timer
Maker Nirvaan Tandon’s path to becoming a coder started early — very early! He’s loved electronics from the age of four, which was when he got his first Snap Circuits kit. Nirvaan learnt programming at age six and encountered Raspberry Pi a year later when he attended Coolest Projects with his family. He’s built several Raspberry Pi–based projects since. In fact, this isn’t even the talented 14-year-old’s first appearance in Raspberry Pi Official Magazine. His Pico Chess Timer, featured in issue 163, is designed to improve strategy games with friends and family. “As we all know,” Nirvaan notes, “sometimes games can take too long.”
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Hackaday ☛ Retro Open Source Camera Straight From The ’90s
Simple microcontrollers and cameras meant for Raspberry Pis are a dime a dozen these days. Because of this, it’s no surprise to hear that the SATURNIX is based on recognizable hardware, a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W and an Arducam 16MP sensor. The Pi Zero powers both the sensors’ capture abilities and the interactive LCD display.
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Coreboot (Official) ☛ coreboot 26.03 release
The coreboot project is pleased to announce the release of coreboot 26.03. This release incorporates 876 commits from 95 contributors, reflecting continued focus on runtime configuration, security hardening, platform enablement, and memory/display data reliability across supported systems.
Key improvements include: [...]
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Martijn Braam ☛ Upgrading the FOSS Camera
I finally got the displays I wanted to use for this camera from Waveshare, the 5" inch ones that are not native-portrait orientation. With this I can now actually run the user interface full screen in the right orientation on the display. Since this display is slightly lower resolution the interface has become a bit more cramped though.
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The Verge ☛ How the Apple II created the core of personal computing
In 1976, the owner of an early computer store, the Byte Shop, surprised Steve Jobs by suggesting that Apple would sell more computers if they came preassembled. Apple also experimented with wooden cases that you could put all the bits inside. Jobs quickly realized that Wozniak’s next design could reach a much bigger audience if it was packaged as a consumer product complete with built-in keyboard and set about figuring out how to make a plastic case for that preassembled computer.
Released in 1977, the Apple II was a beige plastic computer with an included keyboard. You had to plug it into a monitor or television, which you could stack right on top. The computer itself cost $1,298 (the equivalent of $7,000 today) — monitor sold separately. It felt more like a real product than anything else the personal computer world was churning out.
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Arduino ☛ Dial any spray paint color on demand with Spectrum
Spectrum is an on-demand spray paint-mixing machine worn like a backpack. Just adjust the ratios of the four base colors (white, red, yellow, and blue) using dials on the control panel, then press the button on the handheld sprayer to start painting. The system thoroughly mixes all of the colors by pulsing the output from each can in bursts lasting no more than 250ms, ensuring that the output is consistent.