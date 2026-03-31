Open Hardware/Modding: Seeed Studio, Raspberry Pi, Coreboot 26.03, and More

This release adds support for using HTTP CONNECT rather than SOCKS, when connecting to the Tor network via Arti. This previously-experimental feature is now included a full build, and will then be enabled by default. The HTTP CONNECT protocol is available over the same port as SOCKS.

OpenVPN 2.7.1 adds a new username-only flag argument to the --auth-user-pass parameter to make OpenVPN only query for the username and send a dummy password to the server. According to the devs, this is only useful if authentication schemes are used on the server side and make some sort of external challenge based on usernames, and not password authentication.

Coming one and a half months after GNOME 49.4, the GNOME 49.5 release is here to improve accessibility of app folders in GNOME Shell, respect the --force-animation flag in remote sessions, improve keyboard layout changing, and improve re-enabling of the touchscreen after exiting Power Save mode.

The biggest new feature of the Archinstall 4.0 release is the TUI (text-based user interface) as the devs moved from the previous curses-based interface to a textual one based on the Textual framework, which should provide users with a more modern Arch Linux installation experience.

It’s been more than six and a half years since the last stable Elive release (version 3.0.6), but the project wasn’t dead. During this time, there were many beta releases, all leading to today’s Elive 3.8.50 LTS stable release, which is based on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm”.

Highlights of Coreboot 26.03 include full support for the recently released Intel PantherLake SoCs, increased SMMSTORE capacity, updated TPM and signed secure blob plumbing across multiple platforms, Star Labs Starbook Horizon support, and SPD/memory data generation refresh.

Coming four months after 4MLinux 50.0, the 4MLinux 51.0 release improves support for ZX Spectrum and Atari music via the AY/YM emulation library, and adds support for installing the Midori web browser and C* Music Player (cmus) ncurses-based music player as downloadable extensions.

GNOME 50 “Tokyo” was just released earlier this month, and while it has not yet reached the stable software repositories of popular rolling-release distributions like openSUSE Tumbleweed or Arch Linux, the GNOME devs have started work on the GNOME 51 release.