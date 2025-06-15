news
John the Ripper is an advanced offline password cracker
John the Ripper is a password security auditing and password recovery tool available for many operating systems.
John the Ripper jumbo supports hundreds of hash and cipher types, including for: user passwords of Unix flavors (Linux, *BSD, Solaris, AIX, QNX, etc.), macOS, Windows, “web apps” (e.g., WordPress), groupware (e.g., Notes/Domino), and database servers (SQL, LDAP, etc.); network traffic captures (Windows network authentication, WiFi WPA-PSK, etc.); encrypted private keys (SSH, GnuPG, cryptocurrency wallets, etc.), filesystems and disks (macOS .dmg files and “sparse bundles”, Windows BitLocker, etc.), archives (ZIP, RAR, 7z), and document files (PDF, Microsoft Office’s, etc.) These are just some of the examples – there are many more.
This is free and open source software.
Weiss is a UCI chess engine
Weiss is a UCI chess engine.
Collision checks hashes for your files
Verifying that a file you downloaded or received is actually the one you were expecting is often overlooked or too time-consuming to do. At the same time, it has become very easy to get your hands on a file that has been tampered with, due to the mass increase of malicious webpages and other actors.
This tool aims to solve that. Collision comes with a simple and clean UI, allowing anyone, from any age and experience group, to generate, compare and verify MD5, SHA-256, SHA-512, SHA-1, Blake3, CRC32 and Adler32 hashes.
This is free and open source software.
Raspberry Pi 5 Desktop Mini PC
This is a series of articles on the Raspberry Pi 5 focusing on using this single board computer as a desktop PC.
We explore hardware, configuration, and software.
CHIRP - GUI tool for programming ham radios
CHIRP is a tool for programming your radio. It supports a large number of manufacturers and models, as well as provides a way to interface with multiple data sources and formats.
This is free and open source software. It’s cross-platform running under Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Mudlet - immersive, multiplayer, pure-text game
Mudlet provides a toolkit and supports a wide variety of protocols for players and creators to tailor an immersive game-playing experience. MUD creators can use Mudlet to add visual flair or build features into their text games. MUD players can utilize the Mudlet toolkit to script and automate parts of their gameplay or add their own visual customization for game data.
Mudlet is designed and built to be very fast and efficient right from the start. Its scripting engine is designed to scale to large systems without bogging down – and the text display is designed to handle thousands of lines in under a second. All in all, we are very serious about Mudlet being quick – and take all measures to make it so.
This is free and open source software.