Free and Open Source Software

Lyra Zero W Packs RK3506B and Wi-Fi 6 into Raspberry Pi Zero-Sized Board

Luckfox has just launched a new development board with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi Zero, but based on the Rockchip RK3506B system-on-chip. The Lyra Zero W is designed to offer a low-cost, compact solution for embedded Linux development, priced at $16.99.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Calendar - An Intro to Ubuntu Default Calendar Application

Calendar is the default calendar application on Ubuntu. Its main purpose is to show date, day, month and year. It also has features like scheduling, making appointments, reminders, synchronizing with your online calendars and so on. Now let's start reading about Calendar below.

9to5Linux

KDE Frameworks 6.15 Improves Accessibility in Plasma’s System Settings App

KDE Frameworks 6.15 is here to improve accessibility and keyboard navigation throughout the System Settings app, improve support for right-to-left languages like Arabic or Hebrew in search and password fields throughout the Plasma desktop and KDE apps, and improve support for screen readers when navigating Kirigami-based apps and System Settings pages.

Mixxx 2.5.2 Open-Source DJ Software Adds Support for Arturia KeyLab Mk1 Controller

Coming one and a half months after Mixxx 2.5.1, the Mixxx 2.5.2 release introduces initial support for the Arturia KeyLab Mk1 controller and updates support for the Denon MC7000, DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Twister, Hercules DJControl Inpulse 500, Numark Mixtrack Platinum FX, Traktor S2 MK3, Traktor S4 MK2, and Traktor S4 MK3 controllers.

Nitrux Linux Drops Its KDE Plasma-Based NX Desktop for Hyprland

This is a major change for Nitrux, but the team had no choice due to the discontinuation of Plasma’s LTS (Long Term Support) releases. Until now, Nitrux devs based their NX Desktop on the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS releases while they were working on a major rebase on the KDE Plasma 6 series, while waiting for the Maui Shell to be ready for mass consumption.

TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300

Featuring a high-quality all-aluminum chassis, the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 notebook ships with no less than three AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors that customers can choose from, including AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 with 8 cores and 16 threads, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 with 10 cores and 20 threads, and AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with 12 cores and 24 threads, all featuring the AMD Radeon 800M graphics.

Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools

Coming three months after Kali Linux 2025.1, the Kali Linux 2025.2 release introduces a completely revamped Kali Menu to follow the MITRE ATT&CK framework structure, helping users more easily find the right tool for their needs.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2025

Rocky Linux 10 Is Out Now as Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10

  
Rocky Linux 10 has been released today as a free alternative to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 operating system series, adding various major changes both from upstream and in-house.

 
The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice

  
The countdown has begun. On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10

 
From Word and Excel to LibreOffice: Danish ministry says goodbye to Microsoft | heise online

  
The Ministry of Digitalization's move away from Microsoft is therefore taking place against the backdrop of a new digitalization strategy in which the Kingdom's "digital sovereignty" is given priority.

 
Nitrux Linux Drops Its KDE Plasma-Based NX Desktop for Hyprland

  
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today that their NX Desktop graphical environment, based on the KDE Plasma desktop, will no longer be developed and replaced by Hyprland.

 
KDE Frameworks 6.15 Improves Accessibility in Plasma’s System Settings App

  
The KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 6.15 as the latest version of this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt, providing commonly needed functionality to KDE apps and the KDE Plasma desktop.

 
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source

  
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products

 
Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools

  
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.

 
Long live Xorg, I mean Xlibre!

  
After all, in the Linux space, ad hominem is often a more powerful way of deflecting resistance than debating technological merits of software

 
Why I'm leaving Firefox for good - here's the browser I'm using now instead

  
I've been coming back to Firefox-based browsers for years


  
 


 
A native PS3 emulator for Android is available on the Play Store

 
Rspamd 3.12: Faster, Smarter, and More Secure Spam Filtering

  
Rspamd 3.12 open-source spam filtering system lands with major security fixes

 
ODF: An Analysis of the Adoption of the Open Document Format

  
Over the course of its 20-year history, the ODF standard has been adopted, or at least recommended

 
NeptuneOS 8.2 Service Release & Neptune 9.0 “Maja” Beta now available

  
Beta release of Neptune 9.0, codename “Maja”

 
Linux is slowly taking over my life as a PC gamer

  
I've never been a Linux-first user

 
Discover Linux Mint 22: How Cinnamon Became the Sleek, Speedy Desktop Champion of 2025

  
Linux Mint has long held a cherished place in the hearts of Linux users seeking a balance between elegance

 
6 free software tools I love on my Raspberry Pi

  
If you approach any Raspberry Pi fan and ask them about their favorite free apps for the SBC

 
LibreOffice 25.8 Beta1 is available for testing

  
LibreOffice 25.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2025

 
Linux Candy: WSelector – wallpaper selector manager

  
We only feature open source software in this series

 
This Week in Plasma: Wayland PiP and accessibility!

  
This week we finished polishing up Plasma 6.4 for release

 
Lyra Zero W Packs RK3506B and Wi-Fi 6 into Raspberry Pi Zero-Sized Board

  
The board runs Linux, though a dedicated Wiki page for this specific variant had not been published at the time of writing

 
I found a Linux distro that combines the best parts of other operating systems (and it works)

  
BlueStar Linux combines various design elements that work on other platforms into a visually pleasing distro

 
Is 2025 finally the year of Linux? We asked shoppers at Micro Center

  
Exciting

 
Mixxx 2.5.2 Open-Source DJ Software Adds Support for Arturia KeyLab Mk1 Controller

  
Mixxx 2.5.2 is out today as the latest version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free virtual DJ software for performing live mixes.

 
TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300

  
TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux-powered laptop as a portable business companion powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300.

 
Lilbits: Android Open Source Project isn’t dead, Nothing Phone (3) will be available in the US, and a tiny new RISC-V board

 
We're in Geminispace and we served about half a million requests this past month

 
Archinstall 3.0.8: Breaking Changes, Bug Fixes, and New Features

  
Archinstall 3.0.8, a guided installer for Arch Linux

 
Kapitano is a New GTK ClamAV Frontend for Linux

  
Anyone feeling vulnerable after the demise of ClamTK

 
Free Software Licensing 101 with FSF copyright & licensing associate Craig Topham

  
This free software licensing 101 talk is intended to cover as many details as possible involving the subject of free software licensing

 
mynes – rolling minesweeper with islands and sonars

  
mynes is a rolling minesweeper with islands and sonars

 
Attention! Linux Mint 20 Has Reached Its End

  
It’s time to upgrade! Linux Mint 20.x has reached end of life

 
Trying to silence the site will always backfire

 
Our Birds Are Moving [original]

  
Worldwide, according to a rough census, the number of birds is decreasing

 
