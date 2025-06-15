news
GNOME Foundation Report and GSoC Report
GNOME ☛ Steven Deobald: 2025-06-14 GNOME Foundation Report
These weeks are going by fast and I’m still releasing these reports after the TWIG goes out. Weaker humans than I might be tempted to automate — but don’t worry! These will always be artisanal, hand-crafted, single-origin, uncut, and whole bean. Felix encouraged me to add these to following week’s TWIG, at least, so I’ll start doing that.
- a few policy decisions are in-flight with the Board — productive conversations happening on all fronts, and it feels really good to see them moving forward
GNOME ☛ Toluwaleke Ogundipe: Hello GNOME and GSoC!
I am delighted to announce that I am contributing to GNOME Crosswords as part of the Google Summer of Code 2025 program. My project primarily aims to add printing support to Crosswords, with some additional stretch goals. I am being mentored by Jonathan Blandford, Federico Mena Quintero, and Tanmay Patil.
Voting closes in 5 days (June 19th). If you haven’t voted yet, get your votes in!