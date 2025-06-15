news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2025



Quoting: Void Linux Releases XBPS Package Manager v0.60 —

Void’s latest version of its X Binary Package System (XBPS) package manager (which is more like a collection of individual tools brought together under the shared umbrella of XBPS), version 0.60, has just arrived, bringing a host of stability fixes, performance optimizations, and usability enhancements.

One of the standout improvements is the resolution of several critical bugs in the libxbps library. Among them, the update process for packages in an “unpacked” state has been fixed, preventing potential inconsistencies. Additionally, scripts now execute at the correct stages—before and after unpacking—ensuring operations don’t run in a partially unpacked state.