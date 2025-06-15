news
today's howtos
How to Install 0 A.D. on FunOS
0 A.D. is a free, open-source, real-time strategy (RTS) game developed by Wildfire Games. Set in the ancient world, it allows players to lead historical civilizations in economic development and warfare. With beautiful graphics and engaging gameplay, it’s a popular choice among open-source gaming enthusiasts.
Ignacy Kuchciński: Taking out the trash, or just sweeping it under the rug? A story of leftovers after removing files
There are many things that we take for granted in this world, and one of them is undoubtedly the ability to clean up your files - imagine a world where you can't just throw all those disk space hungry things that you no longer find useful. Though that might sound impossible, turns out some people have encountered a particularly interesting bug, that resulted in silent sweeping the Trash under the rug instead of emptying it in Nautilus. Since I was blessed to run into that issue myself, I decided to fix it and shed some light on the fun.
Daniel Estévez ☛ 5G NR PDSCH – Daniel Estévez
In my previous post in the 5G NR RAN series, I showed how to decode the PDCCH (physical downlink control channel), which is used to send control information from the gNB (base station) to the UEs (cellphones). In this series I am using as an example a short recording of the downlink of an srsRAN gNB. The PDCCH transmission that I decoded in the previous post was a DCI (downlink control information) containing the scheduling of the SIB1 PDSCH transmission. The PDSCH is the physical downlink shared channel, which is the channel where the gNB transmits data. The SIB1 is the system information block 1. It contains basic information about the cell, and it is decoded by the UE after decoding the MIB in the PBCH, as part of the cell attach procedure. In this post I will show how to decode this PDSCH SIB1 transmission.
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to manage Linux network connections via nmcli and the terminal
The nmcli command is one of many command-line tools to manage your network connections, and in this how to we will use it to check the connections on a system, bring connections down (off) and up (on) and finally we shall create a static IP address.
idroot
ID Root ☛ Alias Command on GNU/Linux with Examples
The GNU/Linux terminal offers incredible power, but typing lengthy commands repeatedly can slow down your workflow significantly. The alias command transforms this experience by creating shortcuts for complex commands, enabling users to execute multiple operations with simple, memorable names.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Inkscape on Fedora 42
Inkscape stands as one of the most powerful vector graphics editors available in the open-source ecosystem. For Fedora 42 users looking to harness the creative capabilities of this versatile software, proper installation ensures optimal performance and functionality.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Python on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Python on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. Python stands as one of the most versatile and widely-adopted programming languages in modern software development.
TecAdmin ☛ Welcome to the Terraform Tutorial Series, Infra Coders!
Welcome to the Terraform Tutorial Series, Infra Coders! Hey there, Infra coders! Ready to master Infrastructure as Code (IaC) with Terraform? This tutorial series is your go-to guide for learning how to build, manage, and automate cloud infrastructure like a pro.
TecAdmin ☛ Writing Your First Terraform Configuration: A Step-by-Step Guide
Time to Write Your First Terraform Code, Infra Coders! Hey, Infra coders! By now, you’ve got Terraform installed and set up with a cloud provider like proprietary trap AWS from our last article. Awesome work! Today, we’re diving into the fun part—writing your first Terraform configuration file to build something real in the clown.
Kernel Space
University of Toronto ☛ Revisiting ZFS's ZIL, separate log devices, and writes
When you write data to a ZFS filesystem, your write will be classified as 'indirect', 'copied', or 'needcopy'. A 'copied' write is immediately put into the in-memory ZIL even before the ZIL is flushed to disk, a 'needcopy' write will be put into the in-memory ZIL if a (filesystem) sync() or fsync() happens and then written to disk as part of the ZIL flush, and an 'indirect' write will always be written to its final place in the filesystem even if the ZIL is flushed to disk, with the ZIL just containing a pointer to the regular location (although at that point the ZIL flush depends on those regular writes). ZFS keeps metrics on how much you have of all of these, and they're potentially relevant in various situations.
