In my previous post in the 5G NR RAN series, I showed how to decode the PDCCH (physical downlink control channel), which is used to send control information from the gNB (base station) to the UEs (cellphones). In this series I am using as an example a short recording of the downlink of an srsRAN gNB. The PDCCH transmission that I decoded in the previous post was a DCI (downlink control information) containing the scheduling of the SIB1 PDSCH transmission. The PDSCH is the physical downlink shared channel, which is the channel where the gNB transmits data. The SIB1 is the system information block 1. It contains basic information about the cell, and it is decoded by the UE after decoding the MIB in the PBCH, as part of the cell attach procedure. In this post I will show how to decode this PDSCH SIB1 transmission.