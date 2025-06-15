news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2025



Quoting: Rspamd 3.12: Faster, Smarter, and More Secure Spam Filtering —

Six months after its previous major 3.11 release, Rspamd, a free and open-source advanced spam filtering system widely recognized for its efficiency and flexibility in managing email spam through various modules and algorithms, released its latest update, 3.12.

First, there’s an enhanced GPT Module, which now includes support for Ollama and improved token usage logging for OpenAI-compatible APIs, which promises more versatile AI-driven email filtering capabilities.

Performance and flexibility also see major boosts, with the introduction of separate read and write servers for fuzzy storage significantly enhancing efficiency. Furthermore, Rspamd now supports CDB maps as external maps, offering administrators improved performance and scalability options for managing large datasets.