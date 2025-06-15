Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

The WebTrust framework, administered by professional accounting bodies, represents just one approach to this challenge. In Europe, a parallel system operates under the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). Both frameworks share a common operational principle: they fork the “standards” developed by the CA/Browser Forum, rebundling them to create structured compliance audit frameworks.

Understanding the power dynamics here is crucial. While these audits scrutinize CAs, they exercise no direct control over browser root programs. The root programs at Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Mozilla remain the ultimate arbiters. They maintain their own policies, standards, and processes that extend beyond what these audit regimes cover. No one compels the browsers to require WebTrust or ETSI audits; they volunteer because obtaining clean reports from auditors who have seen things in person helps them understand if the CA is competent and living up to their promises.