news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Trickster Dev ☛ jq: tool and language for JSON processing – Trickster Dev
[...] jq is CLI tool that was designed to fill the gap here and addresses the need of making JSON wrangling easier within the Unix/Linux environment. But it is not merely a CLI tool. Like AWK, it is also a Turing-complete domain specific language that lets you implement arbitrarily complex (within limits of computability) JSON document processing scripts.
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Tim Kellogg ☛ A2A Is For UI
The protocol is just a single HTTP endpoint and an agent card (can be statically served). Inside that single endpoint are JSON RPC methods: [...]
-
Unmitigated Risk ☛ What Does CPA Canada Have to Do With the WebPKI Anyway?
The WebTrust framework, administered by professional accounting bodies, represents just one approach to this challenge. In Europe, a parallel system operates under the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). Both frameworks share a common operational principle: they fork the “standards” developed by the CA/Browser Forum, rebundling them to create structured compliance audit frameworks.
Understanding the power dynamics here is crucial. While these audits scrutinize CAs, they exercise no direct control over browser root programs. The root programs at Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Mozilla remain the ultimate arbiters. They maintain their own policies, standards, and processes that extend beyond what these audit regimes cover. No one compels the browsers to require WebTrust or ETSI audits; they volunteer because obtaining clean reports from auditors who have seen things in person helps them understand if the CA is competent and living up to their promises.
-
-
-
Education
-
[Old] Unicorn Media ☛ Ken Starks Hangs Up His Spurs at Reglue
With that, I began a 20 year journey; placing computers into the homes of kids who couldn’t afford to purchase them. In the beginning it was The HeliOS Project, and just getting donations of equipment was a challenge to say the least. But by 2012 we had morphed into our own nonprofit with our own facility, and a pool of over 100 volunteers who made Reglue.org the success it became. Since then, Reglue.org has placed 2,237 computers into financially-disadvantaged homes of students, ranging from middle school kids to graduate students.
-
-
Licensing / Legal
-
Techdirt ☛ Senior English Judge Warns That Lawyers Who Use AI Must Check Their Legal Citations Thoroughly – Or Face ‘Severe Sanction’
Similar cases have been cropping up in the UK, and a High Court judge there has had enough. In a recent ruling, High Court Justice Victoria Sharp explores two cases involving hallucinated [sic] citations, makes some general observations about the use of AI by lawyers, and lays down their responsibilities if they do so.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Etsy cracks down on 3D printed products — new rules exclude many 3D printed items from listings
That line has now been changed to read:
“Items produced using computerized tools: Physical items that a seller produced in their personal shop or home, using computerized tools such as a laser printer, 3D printer, CNC or Cricut machine. These items must be produced based on a seller’s original design and are often personalized or customized to a buyer’s specification.”
-