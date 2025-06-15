I switched to NixOS after using Windows my whole life, and here’s how it went

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2025



Quoting: I was a long-time Windows user until I started using NixOS and finally switched —

The year of the Linux desktop might finally be happening. While Windows remains king with 72.13% market share and macOS trails at 15.46%, Linux is making progress. On average, there have been 1.6 billion sessions in the past 30 days, with millions of users logging in daily. According to the US federal government's Digital Analytics Program (DAP), Linux users made up 5.4% of all visitors in 2025. That’s a pretty impressive number.

I think the biggest factor driving this growth is people finally realizing some Linux distros are easier to use than at first glance. Almost every non-tech-savvy person I’ve spoken to assumes Linux is complicated, but distros like Linux Mint and Ubuntu are beginner-friendly and approachable. NixOS isn’t exactly built for beginners, but it has a functional interface. It takes a bit of time to get used to it, but once you figure it out, you don’t want to go back to Windows’ cluttered UI.