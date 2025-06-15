news
NeptuneOS 8.2 Service Release & Neptune 9.0 “Maja” Beta now available
We’re excited to announce the release of NeptuneOS 8.2, a service release for our stable distro. This update includes over 600 MB worth of bug fixes and improvements, making NeptuneOS more stable and reliable than ever. Users can upgrade through the built-in update system.
At the same time, the future of Neptune begins with the Beta release of Neptune 9.0, codename “Maja” – inspired by one of our daughter’s favorite cartoon characters. This new version is based on Debian 13 (“Trixie”), and ships with KDE Plasma 6.3 and the Linux Kernel 6.12 – delivering the latest and greatest open source technology. You can find the beta version here.