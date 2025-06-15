news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
XDA ☛ It's time we got over the whole "Linux is hard to use" misconception
Linux itself isn't difficult to use, at least no more so than macOS or Windows. Let's pick the most popular distro as an example, Ubuntu. You install it much like you would Microsoft's OS. It has a store for handling apps and services. You can update the system at your discretion. Regular releases are rolled out with new features. Many of the most popular software support Linux (and in turn, Ubuntu), it's great for gaming with Steam and other storefronts, and there's an abundance of support available online. You don't even need to touch the command line interface once after installing a distro with KDE or GNOME. It's about time we left the whole "Linux is for sysadmins or those who love to enter commands" business in the past.
Audiocasts/Shows
315: Ubuntu / GNOME drop X11, macOS GNU/Linux Containers, Fingerprints in GNU/Linux Mint & more GNU/Linux news
01:02 Ubuntu 25.10 drops X11 on GNOME
08:50 Fashion Company Apple Release New Tools for Running GNU/Linux Containers on Mac
13:42 Sway 1.11 Tiling Wayland Compositor
16:21 Sandfly Security, agentless GNU/Linux security [ad]
18:26 GNU/Linux Mint 22.2 Adds Native Fingerprint Login Support
23:07 2025 AlmaLinux Community Survey
26:25 GNOME Has a New Infrastructure Partner: Welcome AWS!
30:27 Kapitano is a New GTK ClamAV Frontend
33:55 ROG Xbox Ally Handhelds Announced
38:00 Outro
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 315: Ubuntu / GNOME drop X11, macOS GNU/Linux Containers, Fingerprints in GNU/Linux Mint & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, there’s a lot of news to talk about from new desktop updates to new apps and even a bit of drama. We’ll start things off this week with the news that Ubuntu 25.10 is dropping X11 on GNOME sessions.
Graphics Stack
PC Gamer ☛ Intel's mythical Big Battlemage GPU pops up in the MESA Linux driver making a launch later this year that little bit more likely
We've covered Intel's purported plans to launch a bigger, badder version of its latest Battlemage GPU tech on several occasions. Mostly, those centred on a GPU codenamed G31 being spotted in Intel shipping manifests. Now, the very same G31 has popped up in the official MESA OpenGL drivers for Linux, and there's even more reason to believe Intel might actually launch a high-performance gaming GPU later this year.
Right now, Intel has the Arc B570 and B580 graphics cards, based on the G21 Battlemage chip and positioned at the very low end with MSRPs of $190 and $250, respectively. The G21 has 20 EUs or graphics execution units, and the widespread consensus is that the G31 sports 32 EUs. So, it's a much more powerful GPU.
Applications
Ubuntubuzz ☛ Calendar - An Intro to Ubuntu Default Calendar Application
Calendar is the default calendar application on Ubuntu. Its main purpose is to show date, day, month and year. It also has features like scheduling, making appointments, reminders, synchronizing with your online calendars and so on. Now let's start reading about Calendar below.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Scrcpy 3.3 Added UHID Mouse to Virtual Android Display
Scrcpy, the popular Android screen mirroring and controlling app, release new 3.3 version few days ago. As you may know, Scrcpy is a free open-source application that can mirror and control your Android screen on Linux, Windows, and MacOS Desktop either wirelessly or using USB cable.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Volker Krause ☛ Adding public transport data to Transitous
I had mentioned a number of new Transitous features in a previous post. As those largely depend on the corresponding data being available, here’s an overview of how you can help to find, add and improve that data.
Week 1 recap GSoC 2025 - setup
One of the largest hurdles in any job or activity is getting your resources set up. Luckily for you, Krita has one of the most detailed and straightforward documentation for setup. In this blog I will go over my experience setting up Krita and provide quick links to answer all the questions you may have during set up.>
