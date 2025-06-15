GNU/Linux Leftovers

We've covered Intel's purported plans to launch a bigger, badder version of its latest Battlemage GPU tech on several occasions. Mostly, those centred on a GPU codenamed G31 being spotted in Intel shipping manifests. Now, the very same G31 has popped up in the official MESA OpenGL drivers for Linux, and there's even more reason to believe Intel might actually launch a high-performance gaming GPU later this year.

Right now, Intel has the Arc B570 and B580 graphics cards, based on the G21 Battlemage chip and positioned at the very low end with MSRPs of $190 and $250, respectively. The G21 has 20 EUs or graphics execution units, and the widespread consensus is that the G31 sports 32 EUs. So, it's a much more powerful GPU.